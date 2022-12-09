Read full article on original website
CNET
Done With '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Done with 1899? Now is a good time to watch Dark! for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
Eagle
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
Polygon
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Aerith flower wagon guide
After building Aerith her flower wagon in Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, she’ll note that it’s not really that cute. Once you complete the story portion of Chapter 7, you can build two more wagons for her. To get the parts for the wagons, you need to...
Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
16 hilarious winners of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight photos of wild animals taken at the perfect time.
thedigitalfix.com
Jennifer Coolidge’s best White Lotus line has become a meme
No matter what movie or TV series role is thrown at her, Jennifer Coolidge has always slayed. Unfortunately, as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, it was her turn to be slayed — but despite the target on her back, she ended up dying herself while trying to escape her would-be murderer Quentin.
CNET
HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch
HBO Max is one of the more sci-fi heavy streamers out there, at least when it comes to films. From the classics to recent blockbusters and underrated gems, the streamer is decently generous with speculative fiction. Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen a...
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
How the moving story of 'The Whale' lured Hong Chau onto the set
"I recognized the pain and the beauty in Charlie," the actor says of the film's protagonist. "There's this ticking clock he has to try to make whole the one thing that he's going to leave behind that really matters."
Delish
'George And Tammy' Star Jessica Chastain Just Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Dress
As someone known for projects like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and her new Showtime miniseries George and Tammy, Jessica Chastain has taken lots of career risks. But she's equally known for being adventurous on the red carpet. Most recently, in mid-November, the 45-year-old actress had everyone in awe when...
Who Plays Angela Blue Thunder on 'Yellowstone'? Q’orianka Kilcher Plays Broken Rock Reservation's Fearless Attorney
Q'orianka Kilcher plays the fearless attorney Angela Blue Thunder on the hit western drama Yellowstone and fans were excited to see her return in season 5. Kilcher initially joined the Yellowstone cast in season 3 when she was hired by Chief Thomas Rainwater to help destroy Market Equities from purchasing large swaths of land. When Rainwater hires her, he explains that her duty is to help the people of the Broken Rock Reservation.
Polygon
Christopher Nolan recreated an atomic test ‘without computer graphics’ for new movie
Christopher Nolan is hard at work promoting his next film, Oppenheimer, a biopic all about the life of famed nuclear scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. This means that he needs a new ridiculous practical effect to brag about, and he may have outdone himself in truly apocalyptic fashion this time. According to an interview with TotalFilm magazine, Nolan says he recreated an atomic test without “computer graphics.”
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
‘Armageddon Time’ Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb on the Drama’s 1980s Setting: “It’s Like a Different Dimension”
In Focus Features’ 1980-set Armageddon Time, Banks Repeta plays Paul Graff, a Jewish kid living in Queens with his close-knit family. An aspiring artist, Paul is at an age where the expectations placed upon him by his parents (played by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong) are becoming more serious and intense. But while young Paul couldn’t care less about what the future holds for him as a grown-up (especially when he’s only starting sixth grade), he slowly discovers that the world around him is not created equal for everybody — a hard lesson he learns after becoming friends with Johnny...
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
Polygon
Where to find the collectibles in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon released during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph, though it is a separate purchase from the season. It takes place inside an old Warmind facility that has recently come back online. The collectibles for this dungeon are Devilish recordings, messages left by Eramis providing words of warning about the traveler and possible events to come.
Meet the 6 Donkeys Who Played EO in Jerzy Skolimowski’s Oscar Contender
EO, the furry, sad-eyed friend in Jerzy Skolimowski’s Polish film of the same name, was played by not one but six donkeys: Marietta, Tako, Hola, Rocco, Mela, Ettore. While accepting the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the director thanked them all for their contribution to this film about the four-legged creature’s melancholy, mundane trudge through life from one exploiting hand to another adoring one. In an exclusive featurette courtesy of Janus Films, which is currently rolling out the movie across the country in limited release, you can meet all six and hear a little bit about...
Polygon
Avatar: The Way of Water is already swimming toward the Oscars
Avatar: The Way of Water hasn’t even come out yet, but it’s made a splash in this year’s awards-season conversation. James Cameron’s massive action-movie sequel to 2009’s Avatar was handed a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture — Drama when the nominees for the show were announced on Monday, on top of a bunch of other accolades that are seen as milestones for next year’s Academy Awards.
