For Myers Park swimming and diving coach Mary Goudes, this is all a bit personal. Goudes graduated in the late 1980s from the school where she now teaches economics and personal literacy and coaches. She understands what her swimmers are going through. She was a swimmer herself in high school, and has taken great pride in building a boys and girls team that now has over 100 total members and has been knocking on the door of the state’s elite teams for years now.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO