FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate University grads leave with encouragement, wisdom
WINGATE – More than 250 students experienced a “shout it from the rooftops” kind of morning when Wingate University held its fifth fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 in Cuddy Arena. All told, 266 students – 150 graduate students and 116 undergrads – were eligible to cross...
Top researcher Mesa to lead Atrium Health cancer program
CHARLOTTE– Dr. Ruben A. Mesa has been named president and executive director of Atrium Health’s cancer service line – which includes Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center – and vice dean for cancer programs at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.
Charlotte resident among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte resident Grace Pilcher is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Primrose School students donate food to nonprofits
CHARLOTTE – Students at six Primrose School locations across the Charlotte region collected non-perishable foods during its Caring and Giving Food Drive.But this was not an ordinary food drive. Students performed chores to earn allowance money, which they used to buy the food. It is part of Primrose’s Caring...
Union County Community Foundation grants $85,700 to support education, health care
MONROE – The Union County Community Foundation recently awarded $85,700 in grants to 19 local projects. The grants will support programs that address a wide range of community needs across Union County. Grants from this cycle include $3,500 to the Council on Aging in Union County to purchase and...
CMS, Pineville, Indian Trail and Waxhaw discussing big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders Dec. 13 in the Charlotte region. The Mecklenburg County County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. to allow new members to take the oath of office as well as appoint a chair and vice chair. (Click here for the agenda)
Myers Park teams swim toward common goal
For Myers Park swimming and diving coach Mary Goudes, this is all a bit personal. Goudes graduated in the late 1980s from the school where she now teaches economics and personal literacy and coaches. She understands what her swimmers are going through. She was a swimmer herself in high school, and has taken great pride in building a boys and girls team that now has over 100 total members and has been knocking on the door of the state’s elite teams for years now.
Albemarle Corporation picks Charlotte for lithium technology park
CHARLOTTE – Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company, has selected Charlotte for a state-of-the-art Albemarle Technology Park, creating 200 jobs in the University City neighborhood. “Albemarle is focused on lithium technology leadership because it drives value for our customers and advances the world’s transition to more sustainable energy,”...
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
CATS announces Christmas, New Year’s Day service schedule
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing holiday office schedule and service impacts for Christmas and New Year’s Day:. • Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-27. • On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes, LYNX...
Overturned tractor trailer spills meat in Monroe parking lot
MONROE – An overturned tractor trailer spilled various meat products into a parking lot this morning at the 3200 block of West U.S. 74, according to the City of Monroe. The tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on U.S. 74 when it ran a red light at the John Moore Road intersection at 6:57 a.m., according to the city. The tractor trailer collided with a vehicle, left the roadway and overturned in the parking lot.
