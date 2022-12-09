Read full article on original website
Related
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
Apple Insider
Foxconn expanding in India with new $500 million investment
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's mainiPhone manufacturer Foxconn is continuing to work on moving away from dependency on China, and has now invested half a billion dollars in India. Foxconn's existing manufacturing plant in India helped it keep...
CNBC
TSMC bucks broader chip slump with 50% revenue surge, helped by Apple iPhone orders
TSMC, which makes chips for other companies, said November revenue totaled 222.71 billion new Taiwan dollars ($7.27 billion), a 50.2% year-over-year rise. One analyst said "high-end smartphones" including the A16 chip for Apple's iPhone and the latest semiconductor from Qualcomm contributed the "majority of its (TSMC's) seasonal strength." Earlier this...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Lululemon, Broadcom, Bath & Body Works - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday December 9:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Fed Decision In Sight. U.S. equity moved cautiously higher Friday as traders looked to close out a difficult week highlight by a sharp pullback in Treasury yields and added concerns over a near-term recession.
Apple supplier Foxconn's founder pushed China to ease COVID curbs - WSJ
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's (2317.TW) founder Terry Gou had warned China that the government's zero-COVID stance would threaten the position of the world's second-largest economy in the global supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Exclusive-Temasek's PSA considers multi-billion dollar exit from Hutchison Ports-sources
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Port operator PSA International, fully owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is evaluating selling its multi-billion dollar, 20% stake in the ports business of CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Energy supplier Bulb’s takeover by Octopus ‘faces fresh delay’; UK mortgage approvals slump – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
itechpost.com
Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain
Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
Earnings Previews: Coupa Software, Fluence Energy, Oracle
Here is what analysts expect to hear from these three companies when they report earnings on Monday.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
European stocks move higher as UK overhauls banking rules
UK stocks have made modest gains on the day that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans to overhaul post-2008 financial services regulations.The so-called “Edinburgh reforms” will implement 30 changes that are expected to “turbocharge” growth in the UK and encourage investment into the City.Faced with the argument that the move could destabilise post-financial crisis protections, Mr Hunt assured the UK that the Treasury was prioritising both growth and stability in loosening rules.UK banking giants, insurers and asset managers were among the companies that lifted to the top of the FTSE 100 on Friday, helping to lift it out of negative territory...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: War cloud, Salesforce downgrade, GameStop quarter
1. U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the dropped five sessions in a row, including Monday and Tuesday's sharp back-to-back declines. Concern that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may tip the economy into recession has been dogging Wall Street of late. 2. Club holding. (PXD) price...
Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears
Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
Comments / 0