UK stocks have made modest gains on the day that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans to overhaul post-2008 financial services regulations.The so-called “Edinburgh reforms” will implement 30 changes that are expected to “turbocharge” growth in the UK and encourage investment into the City.Faced with the argument that the move could destabilise post-financial crisis protections, Mr Hunt assured the UK that the Treasury was prioritising both growth and stability in loosening rules.UK banking giants, insurers and asset managers were among the companies that lifted to the top of the FTSE 100 on Friday, helping to lift it out of negative territory...

5 DAYS AGO