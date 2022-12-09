ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kicker 102.5

Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?

When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
ARKANSAS STATE
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Missouri

Missouri has some good sized lakes including the Truman Reservoir near Warsaw, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and Bull Shoals Lake on the border with Arkansas. Down by Branson you will find the popular recreational lake Table Rock Lake. Rightfully named Stockton Lake is just south of the town of Stockton where you can enjoy some fine sailing. But which of these lakes is the deepest lake? Are the biggest lakes always the deepest? What surprises might we find at the bottom of the deepest lake? Is there really an underground lake in Missouri? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Missouri!
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado

A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
MISSOURI STATE
KTLA.com

California’s state quarter could be worth $11

Your state quarter could be worth a lot more than just 25 cents. The U.S. Mint State Quarters were created from 1999 to 2008, with coins for five states released each year. Those coins have one of three markings — “D,” “P” or “S” — which signifies where they were minted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States

At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
LOUISIANA STATE
watchers.news

Large fireball over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S.

A large fireball was recorded over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S. at 00:33 UTC on December 2, 2022. The event lasted more than 10 seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) registered more than 840 reports1 from South Carolina to Michigan. The current trajectory, based on user reports to AMS, suggests the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Kansas in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana

If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
INDIANA STATE

