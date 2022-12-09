ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role

A new report has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details surrounding LIV Golf and its attempt to buy its way into legitimacy. According to a report from the New York Times, LIV’s initial plan was to sign 12 of the world’s top golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. While they were successful in signing others Read more... The post Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf.com

‘Why go on?’ Tiger Woods should have retired, says longtime rival

The Open Championship returned to his favorite course, where he had won the event twice. He worked so hard just to play. The moment was right for Tiger Woods to say goodbye to competitive golf. At least that’s what Woods former rival Colin Montgomerie told the UK golf site Bunkered....
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest

Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on

This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
DORAL, FL
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Golf.com

Mislabeled Tiger Woods autograph nets collector $3,000

Sometimes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And others, one man’s trash is a reminder to take a closer look at your trash. On Monday, Golf Twitter found itself at the center of an all-time sports memorabilia slip-up when one savvy collector turned a mislabeled golf auction item into a quick $3,000.
Golf.com

2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are back for the 2022 PNC Championship, and it all gets started on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. PNC Championship preview. This year’s PNC Championship will mark the third-straight appearance by Tiger and Charlie...
ORLANDO, FL
Wide Open Country

Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi

Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...

- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...

