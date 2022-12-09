Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role
A new report has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details surrounding LIV Golf and its attempt to buy its way into legitimacy. According to a report from the New York Times, LIV’s initial plan was to sign 12 of the world’s top golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. While they were successful in signing others Read more... The post Michael Jordan reportedly considered for controversial role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf.com
‘Almost brought a cane to the tee’: Jordan Spieth relishes in Tiger Woods’ loss at The Match
This week we’ll get to see Tiger Woods in action on live TV when he plays alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship. But we already witnessed Tiger’s first competitive swings since July at The Match on Saturday. How did it go for Tiger? Just ask his opponent Jordan Spieth.
Golf.com
‘Why go on?’ Tiger Woods should have retired, says longtime rival
The Open Championship returned to his favorite course, where he had won the event twice. He worked so hard just to play. The moment was right for Tiger Woods to say goodbye to competitive golf. At least that’s what Woods former rival Colin Montgomerie told the UK golf site Bunkered....
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest
Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on
This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Cris Pannullo‘s impressive 21-game winning streak on Jeopardy! has come to an end as he was beaten on Tuesday (December 6) night by professor Andy Tirrell in a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. But for the show’s bosses it could be good news as the super-champ was busting their budget with his big winnings!
Golf.com
A driver at Pebble Beach’s iconic par-3 7th hole? You have to see it to believe it
A pretty strong line of storms made their way through the west coast this weekend, making it a less-than-ideal time to play one of the nation’s greatest courses. Videos have circulated on social media of just horrendous conditions at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, where tee times normally run nearly $600 or more.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Golf Digest
‘It hurts:’ Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie open up about not having their NBC contracts renewed for 2023
Roger Maltbie is returning to television in a limited role next year while Gary Koch is planning “to move onto the next stage of my life after two successful careers.” Both, however, are making their respective swan songs at NBC Sports at this week’s PNC Championship in Orlando.
Golf Channel
Annika Sorenstam on son's PNC debut: 'It's his dream' to play against Tiger, JT and Co.
Annika Sorenstam describes her 11-year-old son, Will McGee, as a “golf nut,” so young Will was undoubtedly thrilled when he finally met one of his golf icons, Tiger Woods, last Saturday night prior to Woods competing in the latest iteration of The Match. “Hi, I’m Tiger,” Woods said...
Golf.com
Mislabeled Tiger Woods autograph nets collector $3,000
Sometimes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And others, one man’s trash is a reminder to take a closer look at your trash. On Monday, Golf Twitter found itself at the center of an all-time sports memorabilia slip-up when one savvy collector turned a mislabeled golf auction item into a quick $3,000.
Golf.com
2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are back for the 2022 PNC Championship, and it all gets started on Friday in Orlando, Fla. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. PNC Championship preview. This year’s PNC Championship will mark the third-straight appearance by Tiger and Charlie...
Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi
Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
Golf.com
Why Indian Wells Golf Resort is the perfect family-friendly getaway
When you have a young family, balancing the desire for a golf vacation with the admittedly more pressing need for a child-friendly vacation can be a difficult dilemma. Often, you have to sacrifice the quality of one for the other. Unless of course you choose a destination like the Indian...
Golf.com
2022 PNC Championship tee times: See when Tiger Woods tees off in Friday’s Pro-Am
The 2022 PNC Championship begins on Friday with the televised Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton GC, and Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are expected to participate. You can find full PNC Pro-Am tee times and pairings for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Pro-Am The...
golfmagic.com
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...
- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
The 5 best golf clubs of 2022, for golfers of all skill levels
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or hacking your way as a beginner, you need a reliable set of clubs. Here are our favorites.
Golf.com
The one golf course still on baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith’s bucket list
It’s a good life to be a retired Hall of Fame athlete. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, former baseball star Ozzie Smith told co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz a fact that will make almost all weekend hacks jealous. “I got a chance to play...
