Elite Daily
You Can Stay In The White Lotus Noto, Italy Villa IRL
Season 2 of The White Lotus is proving to be as entertaining as its Emmy-winning first season, and its location is just as bucket list-worthy. This time around, fans are introduced to a new group of guests visiting The White Lotus Resort in Sicily, Italy. With revenge travel on the rise, a European vacation may be on your to-do list for 2023 and you can stay in The White Lotus Noto, Italy villa in real life. Of course, the luxe stay is going to cost you.
tripatini.com
Sicily, Where What’s Not on the Tour Itinerary Is as Important as What Is
It happens all the time with the tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel. I start out expecting to write about the trip itself – in this case, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions"-- and I end up writing about all the things that aren't on the itinerary – what OAT refers to as "learning and discovery." Sure, I wanted to focus on the extensive ruins of the Greeks and Romans from the 8th century BCE; the city market initiated by the Arabs in 900 CE still operates today almost as it did then.
Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One
This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
Houston Chronicle
Sparkling wine doesn't have to break the bank. Here's what to know.
Inflation will be crimping our budgets for holiday celebrations this year, but I have good news for wine lovers. There is delicious sparkling wine that won't strain your bank account. Here is a short primer on bubbly to guide your holiday shopping. For a private family splurge or a more...
Italy allows 2nd aid group's migrant rescue boat to dock
Italy has given permission for a second humanitarian aid group's ship to disembark its passengers rescued in the Mediterranean at an Italian port
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
US News and World Report
Italy Set to Take in Over 500 Migrants From Rescue Boats
ROME (Reuters) -Italy agreed on Friday to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked overnight on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa. The Geo Barents ship, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders (MSF)...
What Is an Aperol Spritz and How Do You Make It?
If you’ve been watching HBO’s White Lotus, based in Sicily, you’ve surely noticed a certain bright, orange cocktail. Many of the characters have been sipping this poolside drink on the beach, overlooking the gorgeous Sicilian landscape. What is this drink, served in a huge wine glass on ice? It’s called an Aperol Spritz. Regardless of your proximity to a pool, you should make this bright and sunny cocktail at home.
Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello
Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
cruisefever.net
Best Mediterranean Cruises in 2023 (7 Nights +)
Looking to take a Mediterranean cruise in 2023? We found the best deals out of ports along the Mediterranean and listed some of the best deals below. These cruises are all at least 7 nights in duration and are priced under $750 with most being under $400 and $500 per person for an interior stateroom.
A Wine Pro Shares Her Favorite Bottles for Holiday Gifting
If there’s one thing we’ve learned about holiday gifting, it’s that it’s very difficult to go wrong with a great bottle of booze (unless, of course, the giftee in question does not partake in alcoholic beverages). When attending a holiday soiree, you could bring the host a bottle of great whiskey or wrap up a fun new gin for the martini enthusiast. Or, if you’re shopping for a wine lover — no matter if they’re just getting into vino or consider themselves a connoisseur — a good bottle is always appreciated.
A Special Getaway on Lake Como
Where better to spend three indulgent nights than in the largest suite on Lake Como: the 2,700-square-foot Bellini, inside the newly opened Passalacqua. The 18th-century mansion was reborn as a hotel earlier this year under the auspices of Grand Hotel Tremezzo CEO Valentina de Santis. When you do emerge from the suite, which is named after the composer who once played the piano here, this package (designed exclusively for Robb Report readers) includes private tours of both the nearby Villa del Balbianello, famed for its terraced gardens and spotlighted in Casino Royale, and the lake itself on Passalacqua’s own boat. Then...
The 12 Best Cake Stands of 2022
Our top choice, the Pillivuyt Porcelain Cake Stand, will elevate your desserts.
14 Comforting Red Wines for the Coziest Time of the Year
As winter approaches, this is the time of year to start enjoying big, dramatic reds from Napa Valley.
lonelyplanet.com
4 days unwinding in Malta
Much-loved by European visitors for decades, laid-back Malta is attracting more visitors from around the world, beckoned by its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and buzzy Valletta, its beautiful capital. We asked Brett Atkinson to craft a four-day itinerary designed to help unwind on this European island. Spending a month...
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo
The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
foodgressing.com
Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-reservations are open
The Orient Express La Dolce Vita is a luxury rail tourism project conceived by Arsenale S.p.A. and Orient Express, part of the Accor Group. It will welcome its first passengers in 2024. The train will cross Italy from north to south via six iconic itineraries. The itineraries have been designed...
Food & Wine
