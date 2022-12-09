Broncos Bring Back OT Quinn Bailey via Practice Squad

Bailey was waived from the active roster on Tuesday.

Waived from the active roster Tuesday, reserve offensive tackle Quinn Bailey was back with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, re-signing to the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup versus Kansas City.

A fourth-year pro, Quinn has appeared in 10 career games for the Broncos, who signed the Arizona State product as a 2019 undrafted free agent. He made four appearances this season — logging a personal-high 50 offensive snaps — after Denver lost starting OTs Garett Bolles and Billy Turner to injury.

“I think Quinn came in there and did a really great job," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Bailey's Week 10 performance at Tennessee. "[He’s] another guy who hasn’t gotten a lot of reps throughout the year. He’s been working on scout team, and then we activated him for this game. He jumped right in there and it wasn’t too big for him. In the beginning, it was a little—he needed to get his feet underneath him. As the game went on, I thought he did a good job."

Bailey, 27, is the fourth OL to surface on Denver's taxi squad, joining Will Sherman, Christian DiLauro, and Netane Muti.

Calvin Anderson and Cameron Fleming will start at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, against the Chiefs.

