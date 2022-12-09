ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
SUMTER, SC
14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED: Former Lexington County deputy charged for off-duty actions

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Attempted murder suspect arrested, facing multiple drug and gun charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and faces multiple drug and gun charges. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a suspect, Koppala Caldwell who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature was located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave in, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful after the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security camera's show...
IRMO, SC
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
Tuesday Tails: Brew, Generic and Bebe

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Brew is an approximately three year old sweet male pup. He gets a small burst of energy but then settles down nicely, just wanting to hangout by your side. Brew has been working with a trainer and is doing good learning basic commands, he also...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
COLUMBIA, SC
No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Dowell Loggains officially named Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team officially has their next offensive coordinator. On Tuesday afternoon, USC's Board of Trustee's approved Dowell Loggains, former Arkansas tight ends coach, as the team's offensive coordinator. Loggains' contract with the Gamecocks is a three-year deal, lasting through 2025, at $1...
COLUMBIA, SC

