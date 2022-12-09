SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO