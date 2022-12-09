Read full article on original website
Orangeburg man accused of killing woman awaiting extradition from Virginia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The man accused of killing an Orangeburg County woman and then leaving the state with their disabled child, Aspen, was in court Tuesday morning. He was arrested Friday in Virginia and the little girl was found safe. Tuesday morning was Antar Jeter's second court...
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
Sumter man charged with setting fire to vacant facility
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after police say he possibly set fire to a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday. 49-year-old Michael Reynolds Jr. was charged with starting a fire early Sunday morning at a former residential care facility. Officials say he was taken into custody after officers claimed to have seen him walking away from the scene.
14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
SLED: Former Lexington County deputy charged for off-duty actions
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.
Attempted murder suspect arrested, facing multiple drug and gun charges
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and faces multiple drug and gun charges. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a suspect, Koppala Caldwell who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature was located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.
Columbia Fire working to fix cut gas line on Spears Creek Church Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to repair a cut natural gas line in northeast Richland County on Monday. Officials say expect delays on or near Spears Creek Church Road and Liberty Ridge Drive. There are no injuries, but drivers are encouraged to seek...
Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave in, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful after the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security camera's show...
South Carolina inmates make more than 3,000 Christmas gifts for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Inmates across the state are trying to make a difference on the outside from behind prison walls. More than 3,000 gifts made by inmates were delivered to long-term care facilities all across the state by corrections workers. Peggy Medley got a special delivery on Monday.
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
Local law enforcement agencies take part in large-scale active shooter training
WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Law enforcement at Midlands Technical College, simulated some real life scenarios to make sure the campus is ready for the worst case scenario. The campus was swarmed by several law enforcement agencies, first responders, health care officials and even school district leaders. All of those...
Sumter firefighter injured in fire, Broad Street back open after several hours
SUMTER, SC — Sumter Fire officials say a firefighter is recovering at the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, after suffering a burn injury during an early morning fire in Sumter on Sunday. According to Sumter Fire spokesman Joey Duggan, the call came in just before 4 a.m. at 703 Broad...
DHEC, Prisma Health collaborate on free drive-thru Flu vaccination site in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in Columbia in response to the most active flu season South Carolina has witnessed in a decade. Vaccinations are currently available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4...
"Bring a smile to a young person's face:" Christmas comes early for Midlands foster kids
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Richland County Foster Parent Association to make sure every child gets to celebrate Christmas this year. 62 boxes packed with personalized gifts were picked up by DSS officials on...
Tuesday Tails: Brew, Generic and Bebe
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Brew is an approximately three year old sweet male pup. He gets a small burst of energy but then settles down nicely, just wanting to hangout by your side. Brew has been working with a trainer and is doing good learning basic commands, he also...
Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
Janet Jackson coming to Colonial Life Arena on April 25
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena in April of 2023. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
Dowell Loggains officially named Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team officially has their next offensive coordinator. On Tuesday afternoon, USC's Board of Trustee's approved Dowell Loggains, former Arkansas tight ends coach, as the team's offensive coordinator. Loggains' contract with the Gamecocks is a three-year deal, lasting through 2025, at $1...
