Blow For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Luis Diaz Suffers Setback In Recovery From Knee Injury

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

The Colombian has left the Dubai Training Camp to return to the UK for further assessment.

Liverpool have been hit by another injury blow with winger Luis Diaz suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee problem.

The 25-year-old had been missing since the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates in early October but returned to full training with the first team this week in their Dubai training camp.

News broke earlier today however via Paul Joyce of The Times that Diaz had returned to the UK to be assessed after complaining of discomfort in his knee.

It is also suggested that the Colombian is now considered a doubt for Liverpool when domestic football returns over the festive period.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news that Diaz had felt a problem when he spoke to Liverpoolfc.com .

“It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.

“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

Liverpool can't seem to catch a break with injuries and with Diogo Jota also ruled out until next year, Klopp will be hoping for a positive update when Diaz is assessed by the medical team.

