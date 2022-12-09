Everything a Formula 1 Fan Wants: The Drive Holiday Gift Guide
The drama-filled , scandalous , and absolutely wild 2022 Formula 1 season has come to an end. We’re devoid of “And the lights are out!”, Mattia’s bad tactics calls , and no more Good Guy Seb TM . But that doesn’t mean you have to forget about it until Drive to Survive returns next year. No, you have to find the perfect gift for the F1 maniac in your life ahead of the 2023 season and the holidays.
Where do you start, though? What’s the best gift you can get someone who’s a dyed-in-the-wool Tifosi, roots for Hamilton, can’t wait for the next Martin Brundle track-walk blunder , watches pre-season testing, or maybe has a voodoo doll of Christian Horner ? That last one isn’t from experience, no sir, not me…
Never fear, I’ve got you covered with a batch of great Formula 1 gift ideas for the superfan in your life. Sorry, this doesn’t include bringing back Mick Schumacher or getting Andretti onto the field , I can only do so much.
You’re Gonna Need a TV
You can’t watch Formula 1 on your phone. Well, you can, but it’s going to be terrible and you’ll miss half of the on-track action. What you need is a solid TV that brings you to places like Monaco, Austin, or Interlagos. Here are just a few solid-value TVs that’d get you started.
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series ($698, but currently 30% off)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series ($647)
- Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series ($949.99, but currently 5% off)
- LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Evo ($1,696.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD ($329.99, but currently 37% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD ($347.97, but currently 34% off)
Can’t Have the Visual Without the Audio
Yes, the noise coming from today’s F1 cars still isn’t as good as the V10 or V8 eras. But without good audio, you’ll miss half of the flubs, jokes, and, er, color commentary coming from the box and team principals. And the V6s don’t sound horrible. Quality audio will make it that much better.
- Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar ($249)
- LG Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer ($696.99, but currently 42% off)
- Bose TV Speaker Soundbar ($199, but currently 29% off)
- Samsung 2.1ch Soundbar ($127.99, but currently 35% off)
ESPN and Netflix Subscription
You’re SOL if you don’t have ESPN for live races. And if you don’t have Netflix, can you even say you’re an F1 superfan? Here are both.
Coffee
Formula 1 starts at the buttcrack of dawn for most of the U.S. Coffee isn’t an option, it’s a necessity.
- De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, Latte & Cappuccino Maker ($119.95, but currently 23%)
- Breville Nespresso Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine ($486.95, but currently 25% off)
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 oz ($128.42)
It’s Time to Play Pretend
Listen, we all want to be as good as Russell, Perez, or ( laughs ) Stroll, but you’ll never get there if you don’t practice. Sim rigs and racing games can help put you on a path toward Formula 1 greatness. Or you can at least beat Lando online . I’ve rounded up a few gaming items to get you going.
- F1 2022 – PlayStation 5 ($29.97, but currently 57% off)
- F1 2022 – Xbox Series X ($27.99, but currently 60% off)
- Logitech G920 Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals ($199.99, but currently 33% off)
- Thrustmaster Ferrari SF 1000 Edition Formula Wheel ($399.99)
- Next Level Racing GT Track Simulator Cockpit ($899.99)
- Next Level Racing F-GT Simulator Cockpit & Thrustmaster Pedals ($728.99, but currently 6% off)
A Watch to Make Hamilton Jealous
My man Hamilton is known for wearing watches. Sometimes three at a time. But it’s time to up your streetwear cred with a new watch. Don’t worry, I know you don’t have Lewis’ bank account or relationship with IWC. I’ve kept things affordable.
- Seiko Essentials Chrono SS ($164, but currently 42% off)
- Seiko Chronograph ($239)
- Seiko SNE549 Prospex ($288.45, but currently 27% off)
- Seiko 5 SRPD51 ($210, but currently 29% off)
- Seiko 5 Sports ($305)
- TAG Heuer Men’s ‘Formula 1’ Swiss Quartz ($1,550)
- TAG Heuer Men’s WAZ111A.BA0875 Formula 1 Stainless Steel ($1,387. 75)
- IWC Pilot’s Watches Automatic Green Dial Watch ($7,450)
Build Yourself Your Own F1 Car
Lego is perhaps my favorite toy ever, as there are few that can even compete with the iconic brand. And it’s time to build yourself or get your loved one a sick Formula 1 Lego Technic set to adorn their office or home and show off their Formula 1 pride.
- Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car ($199.95)
- Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One ($29.99, but currently 14% off)
Read our full affiliate link disclaimer here .
Comments / 0