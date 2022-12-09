ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything a Formula 1 Fan Wants: The Drive Holiday Gift Guide

By Jonathon Klein
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJCI1_0jdMCTjq00 MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images).

The drama-filled , scandalous , and absolutely wild 2022 Formula 1 season has come to an end. We’re devoid of “And the lights are out!”, Mattia’s bad tactics calls , and no more Good Guy Seb TM . But that doesn’t mean you have to forget about it until Drive to Survive returns next year. No, you have to find the perfect gift for the F1 maniac in your life ahead of the 2023 season and the holidays.

Where do you start, though? What’s the best gift you can get someone who’s a dyed-in-the-wool Tifosi, roots for Hamilton, can’t wait for the next Martin Brundle track-walk blunder , watches pre-season testing, or maybe has a voodoo doll of Christian Horner ? That last one isn’t from experience, no sir, not me…

Never fear, I’ve got you covered with a batch of great Formula 1 gift ideas for the superfan in your life. Sorry, this doesn’t include bringing back Mick Schumacher or getting Andretti onto the field , I can only do so much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hX6Id_0jdMCTjq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi2AX_0jdMCTjq00
Jonathon Klein

You’re Gonna Need a TV

You can’t watch Formula 1 on your phone. Well, you can, but it’s going to be terrible and you’ll miss half of the on-track action. What you need is a solid TV that brings you to places like Monaco, Austin, or Interlagos. Here are just a few solid-value TVs that’d get you started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRWRi_0jdMCTjq00
Amazon

Can’t Have the Visual Without the Audio

Yes, the noise coming from today’s F1 cars still isn’t as good as the V10 or V8 eras. But without good audio, you’ll miss half of the flubs, jokes, and, er, color commentary coming from the box and team principals. And the V6s don’t sound horrible. Quality audio will make it that much better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PuVb_0jdMCTjq00
Getty Getty

ESPN and Netflix Subscription

You’re SOL if you don’t have ESPN for live races. And if you don’t have Netflix, can you even say you’re an F1 superfan? Here are both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buQ2Y_0jdMCTjq00
Amazon

Coffee

Formula 1 starts at the buttcrack of dawn for most of the U.S. Coffee isn’t an option, it’s a necessity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8GP9_0jdMCTjq00
Amazon

It’s Time to Play Pretend

Listen, we all want to be as good as Russell, Perez, or ( laughs ) Stroll, but you’ll never get there if you don’t practice. Sim rigs and racing games can help put you on a path toward Formula 1 greatness. Or you can at least beat Lando online . I’ve rounded up a few gaming items to get you going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0j9v_0jdMCTjq00
Amazon

A Watch to Make Hamilton Jealous

My man Hamilton is known for wearing watches. Sometimes three at a time. But it’s time to up your streetwear cred with a new watch. Don’t worry, I know you don’t have Lewis’ bank account or relationship with IWC. I’ve kept things affordable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6F9C_0jdMCTjq00
Amazon

Build Yourself Your Own F1 Car

Lego is perhaps my favorite toy ever, as there are few that can even compete with the iconic brand. And it’s time to build yourself or get your loved one a sick Formula 1 Lego Technic set to adorn their office or home and show off their Formula 1 pride.

