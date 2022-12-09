Read full article on original website
glensidelocal.com
‘Fruit Ninjas’ target food waste at Abington HS
‘Fruit Ninjas,’ a new, year-round program/club at Abington Senior High School, targets food waste through student donations to the Willow Grove Baptist Food Pantry. English teacher Mariam Freeman noticed a volume of students throwing out the fruit that mandatorily comes with their lunches, and she decided to do something about it.
glensidelocal.com
La Mott Community Center closed indefinitely
The La Mott Community Center on Willow and Sycamore Avenues recently closed its operations due to maintenance concerns with the building. “It’s indefinitely closed to the public at the moment. We don’t know when exactly it’ll be back quite yet,” Fabien Desrouleaux, Director of Parks & Rec, said. “There are a few maintenance items that need to be taken care of. We are hoping to soon find out what the next steps are.”
glensidelocal.com
A man with a plan: meet Fabien Desrouleaux, Cheltenham’s new Parks & Rec Director
Fabien Desrouleaux, CPRP, AFO, is the new face of Cheltenham Township’s Parks and Recreation department. Originally from Florida, Fabien comes to Cheltenham from Needham, Massachusetts, a precinct outside of Boston, where he served two years as the Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation. He brings years of experience to the post, having worked in the municipal recreation since 2012.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Jay Freedman Dental partners with Alta Smiles
Jay Freedman, DDS & Associates PC, 1260 Easton Road, Abington, has been providing dental services to the community since his practice opened in 1980. The team has recently announced a partnership with Alta Smiles, a local dental and orthodontic care company, as a certified provider. In addition to braces and...
glensidelocal.com
Final rounds of leaf collection: Abington, Cheltenham, Jenkintown
Abington’s interactive leaf collection map can be found here. Collections will end on December 16. The final round of curbside leaf vacuuming is scheduled for December 19. Cheltenham’s collection includes 15 routes that will end December 30. Jenkintown’s curbside leaf collection will end Wednesday, December 14. The collection...
glensidelocal.com
Human Robot announces details, breweries for the Holiday Stumble Beerfest
Human Robot “The Haus” in Jenkintown has announced the details of the Holiday Stumble Beerfest on Wednesday, December 28 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. The themed event is a throwback to a beer festival known as the Royal Stumble, an almost-but-not-forgotten tradition in Philadelphia which took place just around the corner from Human Robot’s nationally-recognized Philly location.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
glensidelocal.com
93.3 WMMR giving away tickets to Steel Panther at the Keswick
This Wednesday, text “Secret” to 39333 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Steel Panther’s “On The Prowl World Tour” at the Keswick Theatre on Saint Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17. The pair of tickets are courtesy of 93.3 WMMR’s on-air...
glensidelocal.com
Fun fact: John Stetson of Elkins Park invented the American cowboy hat
Fun fact: John B. Stetson, for whom Elkins Park’s Stetson Avenue is named, is the godfather of American-style cowboy hats. He owned a mansion in Elkins Park and his Philly factory was the birthplace of the hat’s design. The son of a New Jersey hatmaker, Stetson traveled to...
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham police, MontCo DA track down illegal gun activity after Wyncote shooting
Cheltenham police and the Montgomery County District Attorney announced that 23-year-old Kareem Reed of Spring Garden was arrested in connection to straw purchasing and trafficking firearms. Reed has been charged with multiple felonies. Police recovered a Glock 23 from an April 16 shooting in Wyncote, which DA Steele says may...
glensidelocal.com
Philly man arrested for sharing picture of pointed gun at a manned police vehicle
Abington Township police charged Ramil Dyer, 22, of reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at a manned police vehicle in July. Dyer took and shared a photo of himself pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a uniformed Abington police officer inside a marked Abington police vehicle. Police said the officer in the vehicle was unaware a gun was pointed at him.
