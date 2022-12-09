ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

glensidelocal.com

‘Fruit Ninjas’ target food waste at Abington HS

‘Fruit Ninjas,’ a new, year-round program/club at Abington Senior High School, targets food waste through student donations to the Willow Grove Baptist Food Pantry. English teacher Mariam Freeman noticed a volume of students throwing out the fruit that mandatorily comes with their lunches, and she decided to do something about it.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

La Mott Community Center closed indefinitely

The La Mott Community Center on Willow and Sycamore Avenues recently closed its operations due to maintenance concerns with the building. “It’s indefinitely closed to the public at the moment. We don’t know when exactly it’ll be back quite yet,” Fabien Desrouleaux, Director of Parks & Rec, said. “There are a few maintenance items that need to be taken care of. We are hoping to soon find out what the next steps are.”
LA MOTT, PA
glensidelocal.com

A man with a plan: meet Fabien Desrouleaux, Cheltenham’s new Parks & Rec Director

Fabien Desrouleaux, CPRP, AFO, is the new face of Cheltenham Township’s Parks and Recreation department. Originally from Florida, Fabien comes to Cheltenham from Needham, Massachusetts, a precinct outside of Boston, where he served two years as the Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation. He brings years of experience to the post, having worked in the municipal recreation since 2012.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington’s Jay Freedman Dental partners with Alta Smiles

Jay Freedman, DDS & Associates PC, 1260 Easton Road, Abington, has been providing dental services to the community since his practice opened in 1980. The team has recently announced a partnership with Alta Smiles, a local dental and orthodontic care company, as a certified provider. In addition to braces and...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Final rounds of leaf collection: Abington, Cheltenham, Jenkintown

Abington’s interactive leaf collection map can be found here. Collections will end on December 16. The final round of curbside leaf vacuuming is scheduled for December 19. Cheltenham’s collection includes 15 routes that will end December 30. Jenkintown’s curbside leaf collection will end Wednesday, December 14. The collection...
JENKINTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

Human Robot announces details, breweries for the Holiday Stumble Beerfest

Human Robot “The Haus” in Jenkintown has announced the details of the Holiday Stumble Beerfest on Wednesday, December 28 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. The themed event is a throwback to a beer festival known as the Royal Stumble, an almost-but-not-forgotten tradition in Philadelphia which took place just around the corner from Human Robot’s nationally-recognized Philly location.
JENKINTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

93.3 WMMR giving away tickets to Steel Panther at the Keswick

This Wednesday, text “Secret” to 39333 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Steel Panther’s “On The Prowl World Tour” at the Keswick Theatre on Saint Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17. The pair of tickets are courtesy of 93.3 WMMR’s on-air...
GLENSIDE, PA

