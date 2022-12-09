The La Mott Community Center on Willow and Sycamore Avenues recently closed its operations due to maintenance concerns with the building. “It’s indefinitely closed to the public at the moment. We don’t know when exactly it’ll be back quite yet,” Fabien Desrouleaux, Director of Parks & Rec, said. “There are a few maintenance items that need to be taken care of. We are hoping to soon find out what the next steps are.”

LA MOTT, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO