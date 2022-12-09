Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include new information about an FBI search associated with the case. LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of […] The post Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO