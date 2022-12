Community members gathered on the steps of Central Library on Dec. 12 protesting in support of Nichelle M. Hayes as the next CEO of Indianapolis Public Library. Organized by members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, more than 100 people — including current and former library workers and union members, community members and city officials — came together bundled up in coats, hats and gloves in support of hiring Hayes as the library’s next CEO.

