GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO