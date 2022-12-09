Read full article on original website
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Videos & Photos Show Widespread Damage Across Texas From Possible Tornadoes
Several structures across the region have been damaged.
You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property
HOUSTON — While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of dollars that belong to Texans who haven't come forward to collect it. The money comes from things like abandoned bank accounts, overpayments on medical and utility bills, and refunds or rebates belonging to customers.
Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault
The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident. According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor...
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four fantastic steakhouses in Texas that have really good online reviews and are highly praised for their food.
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
After severe weather, below normal temps return to North Texas
DALLAS — Severe storms and tornadoes left damage in parts of North Texas on Tuesday. While rain chances linger for some into Wednesday morning, it is not another round of severe storms. And most of the rest of the week will be quiet, but a return to below normal temps.
Texas basketball coach arrested on assault charge against family member
Texas head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday according to CBS Sports Beard, was arrested on a third-degree charge of assault against a family member. CBS Sports says police responded to a “disturbance hot shot,” at 12:15 a.m Monday morning. Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns after a six-year […]
