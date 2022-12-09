ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NewsTalk 1290

Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

You may have free money waiting for you! How Texans can check for unclaimed property

HOUSTON — While a lot of people are pinching pennies and cutting corners these days, they might be missing out on free money from the state of Texas. The Unclaimed Property Division at the Texas Comptroller’s Office has billions of dollars that belong to Texans who haven't come forward to collect it. The money comes from things like abandoned bank accounts, overpayments on medical and utility bills, and refunds or rebates belonging to customers.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault

The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident. According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four fantastic steakhouses in Texas that have really good online reviews and are highly praised for their food.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least five tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Democrats After Beto

Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

After severe weather, below normal temps return to North Texas

DALLAS — Severe storms and tornadoes left damage in parts of North Texas on Tuesday. While rain chances linger for some into Wednesday morning, it is not another round of severe storms. And most of the rest of the week will be quiet, but a return to below normal temps.
TEXAS STATE

