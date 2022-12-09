Read full article on original website
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
glensidelocal.com
Final rounds of leaf collection: Abington, Cheltenham, Jenkintown
Abington’s interactive leaf collection map can be found here. Collections will end on December 16. The final round of curbside leaf vacuuming is scheduled for December 19. Cheltenham’s collection includes 15 routes that will end December 30. Jenkintown’s curbside leaf collection will end Wednesday, December 14. The collection...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
The longtime eatery closed without warning.Photo by94.5 PST/ Google. A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST.
sanatogapost.com
Archdiocese to Close Two Area Church Properties
PHILADELPHIA PA – Roman Catholic Church buildings in Phoenixville and East Greenville that are either currently unused or no longer considered necessary will be officially closed effective Jan. 23 (2023; Monday) and no longer will be available as places of worship, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022). The real estate parcels may later be offered for sale, it indicated.
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
phillyvoice.com
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs
A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
Christmas came early in Kensington thanks to Philadelphia Brewing Company
Philadelphia Brewing Company hosted its second annual Christmas in Kensington event on Dec. 10 and 11. Thousands attended and crafts from more than 25 artists were on display and for sale.
morethanthecurve.com
Muffins in Bridgeport reopening under new ownership
Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia, lifetime King of Prussia residents, Upper Merion High School graduates, and owners of The Hedgehog Grill food truck, are the new owners of Muffins in Bridgeport. The breakfast and lunch restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, December 13th, and will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 17th. The hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The address is 138 West 4th Street in Bridgeport.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
Phillymag.com
A Destination-Themed Nail Salon and Press-On Bar Is Now Open on the Main Line
At Ardmore's Resort Nails, book a "nailcation" — manis and pedis inspired by destinations like Dubai, Bali, and Hawaii. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Sure, a lot of people get their nails done right before...
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen
All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Uncle John’s BBQ opens in former Claymont gas station
John Berl doesn’t like to sit still, and his average walking pace would make some breathless. A few weeks after the long-awaited Uncle John’s BBQ Stand finally opened, he was zipping from the dining room through the open kitchen to the area holding the giant smoker — and back again. The restaurant at 2509 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont debuted Nov 15, but ... Read More
morethanthecurve.com
Conshy Seafood taking preorders for trays for the holidays and Feast of the Seven Fishes
Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for trays through December 22nd. The menu includes everything you need for the holidays and your feast of the seven fishes. Pickup is on December 24th. To order call (610) 563-2061 or place one online.
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
