ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensidelocal.com

Final rounds of leaf collection: Abington, Cheltenham, Jenkintown

Abington’s interactive leaf collection map can be found here. Collections will end on December 16. The final round of curbside leaf vacuuming is scheduled for December 19. Cheltenham’s collection includes 15 routes that will end December 30. Jenkintown’s curbside leaf collection will end Wednesday, December 14. The collection...
JENKINTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Archdiocese to Close Two Area Church Properties

PHILADELPHIA PA – Roman Catholic Church buildings in Phoenixville and East Greenville that are either currently unused or no longer considered necessary will be officially closed effective Jan. 23 (2023; Monday) and no longer will be available as places of worship, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022). The real estate parcels may later be offered for sale, it indicated.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs

A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
WEST CHESTER, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Muffins in Bridgeport reopening under new ownership

Paul Salamy and Steve Sicilia, lifetime King of Prussia residents, Upper Merion High School graduates, and owners of The Hedgehog Grill food truck, are the new owners of Muffins in Bridgeport. The breakfast and lunch restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, December 13th, and will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 17th. The hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The address is 138 West 4th Street in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA

Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen

All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
MALVERN, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Uncle John’s BBQ opens in former Claymont gas station

John Berl doesn’t like to sit still, and his average walking pace would make some breathless. A few weeks after the long-awaited Uncle John’s BBQ Stand finally opened, he was zipping from the dining room through the open kitchen to the area holding the giant smoker — and back again. The restaurant at 2509 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont debuted Nov 15, but ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
PhillyBite

Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia

These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy