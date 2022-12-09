Read full article on original website
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
UPDATE: Mobile Food Pantry distribution will not occur as initially scheduled following announcement
UPDATE: AUGUSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday afternoon announcement from Mountaineer Food Bank indicates a change in this week’s distribution schedule for the Mobile Food Pantry. Following Tuesday’s stops in Preston and Kanawha Counties, and a scheduled stop in Pocahontas County on Wednesday, the Mobile Food Pantry was...
wvpublic.org
Oldest Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis said it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
Wreaths unloaded for laying ceremonies next weekend
Wreaths Across America, along with many volunteers, unloaded a truck full of nearly 7,000 wreaths at the West Virginia National Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10.
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
morgancountyusa.org
Sam and Jeff DuVal Buy Creekside Creamery
Sam and Jeff DuVal, owners of Camp Potomac Peak in Great Cacapon, West Virginia last month purchased the Creekside Creamery building in Berkeley Springs. The DuVals say that they are renovating the building and intend to make two short term one bedroom rentals upstairs. They are unsure about their plans post-renovation for downstairs.
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
lootpress.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
wajr.com
One arrested in early Monday morning Morgantown burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department caught him near a recent burglary at Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Deputies reponded to a burglar alarm at 2:40 a.m. and received a description of the...
WDTV
High-speed internet coming to more than 1,400 homes in Preston County
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed internet company is planning to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network throughout Preston County. Gov. Jim Justice said PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two grants to construct the network throughout the North Central and Valley District areas of Preston County.
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday
A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County
CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
lootpress.com
Injuries sustained after vehicle crashes into tree
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple entities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday which resulted in injuries to those involved. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, along with Randolph County Emergency Services, and Elkins Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Chenoweth Creek Road.
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
wsvaonline.com
Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts
A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Makes Its First Top 25 of the Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 8-2 this season with an impressive 81-70 victory over the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Saturday and now the Mountaineers are starting to get some respect nationally!. In the latest CBS Sports College Basketball Rankings, the Mountaineers actually made the...
