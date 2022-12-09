ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

wvpublic.org

Oldest Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors

The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis said it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
morgancountyusa.org

Sam and Jeff DuVal Buy Creekside Creamery

Sam and Jeff DuVal, owners of Camp Potomac Peak in Great Cacapon, West Virginia last month purchased the Creekside Creamery building in Berkeley Springs. The DuVals say that they are renovating the building and intend to make two short term one bedroom rentals upstairs. They are unsure about their plans post-renovation for downstairs.
GREAT CACAPON, WV
wajr.com

One arrested in early Monday morning Morgantown burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department caught him near a recent burglary at Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Road early Monday. Deputies reponded to a burglar alarm at 2:40 a.m. and received a description of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

High-speed internet coming to more than 1,400 homes in Preston County

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed internet company is planning to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network throughout Preston County. Gov. Jim Justice said PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two grants to construct the network throughout the North Central and Valley District areas of Preston County.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
THOMAS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Injuries sustained after vehicle crashes into tree

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple entities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday which resulted in injuries to those involved. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, along with Randolph County Emergency Services, and Elkins Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Chenoweth Creek Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
wsvaonline.com

Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts

A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Basketball Makes Its First Top 25 of the Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 8-2 this season with an impressive 81-70 victory over the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Saturday and now the Mountaineers are starting to get some respect nationally!. In the latest CBS Sports College Basketball Rankings, the Mountaineers actually made the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

