Hopeful Images From 2022

By Alan Taylor
 5 days ago

This has been another year filled with news stories and photos that can often be difficult or disturbing to view. I’ve made it an annual tradition, after rounding up the “news photos of the year,” to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the abundant joy and kindness present in the world around us. The following are images from the past year of personal victories, families and friends at play, expressions of love and compassion, volunteers at work, assistance being given to those in need, and small and pleasant moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVBM0_0jdMBmWY00
People dance and sing at a public bar in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 4, 2022. # Matias Delacroix / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIziI_0jdMBmWY00
Ukrainian children take part in a therapy-dog session organized by volunteers in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, in a complex set up as a shelter, on April 13, 2022. # Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BXbJ_0jdMBmWY00
Boys run along a ridge at sunset in Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 1, 2022. # Charlie Riedel / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQCvD_0jdMBmWY00
Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after his team wins Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. # Steph Chambers / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCCzP_0jdMBmWY00
Tamer Yagmur, who works as a tradesman, walks with his goose, Alvin, in a supermarket in Ankara, Turkey, on April 19, 2022. Alvin follows his owner everywhere and does whatever Yagmur does, including going to the market, bank, and work. # Evrim Aydin / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMCCc_0jdMBmWY00
Bryan Rosel and his wife, Magdalena Llanque—who met more than a year ago through social media—kiss after getting married during a mass wedding ceremony, where 50 couples were wed on the shore of Lake Titicaca in the Aymara district of Acora in Puno, Peru, on August 20, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uq5YJ_0jdMBmWY00
Visitors enjoy the snow at the Afriski ski resort in the Maluti Mountains, near Butha-Buthe, Lesotho, on July 30, 2022. # Jerome Delay / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36e6qs_0jdMBmWY00
Victoria Harris, a staff member for Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, holds Clover, a 9-month-old female kangaroo, at the Secretary of State building in Sacramento, California, on May 17, 2022. SeaWorld displayed Clover and other rescued and rehabilitated animals for state lawmakers and their staff to demonstrate the importance of conservation and animal care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2W7i_0jdMBmWY00
Revelers dance during an unofficial carnival block party called a "bloco" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 21, 2022. # Bruna Prado / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AjgQ_0jdMBmWY00
A woman plays on a swing at the beach in Santa Monica, California, on June 22, 2022. # Jae C. Hong / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151Uv4_0jdMBmWY00
A visually impaired student enjoys the water at El-Mandara beach—the first "beach for the blind" in the country—on the Mediterranean coast in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 11, 2022. # Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh8V0_0jdMBmWY00
Salla, a Delta therapy dog, visits an emergency-department patient during a "Paws the Pressure" session at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, Australia, on August 17, 2022. Therapy dogs were introduced to the hospital's emergency ward in late 2021 and also provide comfort to staff during the added pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6N2m_0jdMBmWY00
People play in a ball pool in an art exhibition called "Let's Fly" in Rome's Balloon Museum, on January 5, 2022. # Alessandra Tarantino / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5T4E_0jdMBmWY00
A three-legged raccoon named Marvin is pictured in the home of Mathilde Laininger in Berlin, Germany, on January 25, 2022. In her home, Laininger, a former veterinarian, cares for four raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. # Stefanie Loos / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaNF3_0jdMBmWY00
Participants drive a 1898 Léon Bollée during the annual London-to-Brighton Veteran Car Run in Staplefield, West Sussex, England, on November 6, 2022. # Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3melB5_0jdMBmWY00
First-year students of the University of St Andrews take part in the annual "Raisin Monday Shaving Foam Fight" at the Lower College Lawn, in St Andrews, Scotland, on October 17, 2022. # Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsgq1_0jdMBmWY00
An elephant keeper caresses Naesemare, a one-month-old calf, at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary at the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy in Samburu, Kenya, on October 12, 2022. Naesemare was recently rescued from a dry well after being left behind by her herd. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary has been overwhelmed with rescue operations and an influx of orphaned and abandoned calves due to the current drought in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, where they operate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15auWz_0jdMBmWY00
A couple hugs near a city fountain at sunset in Bucharest, Romania, on July 20, 2022. # Vadim Ghirda / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7L4o_0jdMBmWY00
A reveler surfs on top of the crowd during the Wacken Open Air 2022 heavy-metal festival in Wacken, Germany, on August 4, 2022. # Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxEcq_0jdMBmWY00
Pete, an eight-week-old German Shepherd, gets a treat from his puppy raiser, as they practice the "sit" command while a tinsel heart is placed over his head. Pete was in a Guiding Eyes for the Blind foundation class at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, in Bowie, Maryland, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slm1n_0jdMBmWY00
A woman dances with a child by the Garonne river in Toulouse, southern France, on August 20, 2022. # Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyjwt_0jdMBmWY00
A street musician plays during snowfall as power outages continue in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 3, 2022. # Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3capCh_0jdMBmWY00
Carola Weidemann poses with her small Shetland pony, Pumuckel, at her farm in Breckerfeld, Germany, on November 2, 2022. Due to a congenital short stature, Pumuckel—who works as a therapy pony—has a shoulder height of about 50 centimeters. Weidemann plans to register the horse next year as the smallest pony in the world with the Guinness Book of Records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38J0oF_0jdMBmWY00
A girl stretches out her arms as a quartet performs classical music at a bus stop in Bucharest, Romania, on May 29, 2022. A main boulevard in the Romanian capital becomes a pedestrian area on summer weekends, and various artists offer free performances for the public. # Vadim Ghirda / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yK4m_0jdMBmWY00
Juan Carlos Rodriguez holds on to Chuwie, a sloth, in San Antonio, on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela, on March 12, 2022. Juan Carlos and his wife, Haydee, have transformed their home into a sloth-rescue-and-rehabilitation center that seeks to care for and release sloths that have suffered electric shocks or accidents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKdOH_0jdMBmWY00
Marina White and her dog, Coco, share a kiss during warm-up before a race in Bournemouth, England, on July 23, 2022. # Finnbarr Webster / Getty

