In this incredible clip originally posted eight years ago, a moose valiantly defends her calf, but most likely meets her untimely end offscreen. The video starts out rather innocently, with the moose and her calf alone in the Swedish wilderness. The mama moose stands at a salt lick, but then, after hearing some commotion, she turns her head. Soon after, two wolves emerge from the bushes, and you can see the hair start standing straight up on the moose’s back.

COLORADO STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO