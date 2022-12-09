ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

petapixel.com

Photographer’s Encounter with Huge Grizzly Bear Known as ‘The Boss’

A photographer recalls his encounter with a legendary grizzly bear known simply as “The Boss” in Banff National Park, Canada. Jason Leo Bantle tells PetaPixel about his exhilarating encounter with The Boss earlier this month, who eats other bears and has survived being hit by a train. “He...
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Wyoming or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Moose Fearlessly Protects Calves Against Wolves

In this incredible clip originally posted eight years ago, a moose valiantly defends her calf, but most likely meets her untimely end offscreen. The video starts out rather innocently, with the moose and her calf alone in the Swedish wilderness. The mama moose stands at a salt lick, but then, after hearing some commotion, she turns her head. Soon after, two wolves emerge from the bushes, and you can see the hair start standing straight up on the moose’s back.
COLORADO STATE
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

