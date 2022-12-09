The Coos County Historical Society is excited to announce the completion of Phase II of its waterfront property improvements. In July 2022, Executive Director, Marcia Hart announced the approval of its Coos Bay Urban Renewal Grant request for Phase II of the multi-phased project, to improve the Museum’s exterior space. The Museum’s grant request included costs for the construction of the boardwalk, which extends the concrete walkway from Coos Bay Village to the southern edge of the property; an ADA compliant slope near the front and back edges of the Museum, and an ADA ramp with stairs to connect to the Coos Bay Village walkway/Pier area to the north. Legendary Enterprises completed the work and the walkway is now open to the public to enjoy. In the fall of 2021, the Coos History Museum received a grant from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation for Phase I improvements to include a new reader board monument sign at the entrance along Front and Greenwood Streets, landscape design work for improvements around the Alonzo Tucker Memorial and recycle areas to include new seating areas, restriping the parking lot and painting the Museum. The monument sign is currently under construction through local sign company, Art Signs and is scheduled to be installed later this month. Work will continue on landscaping and seating areas once additional funding is secured. Currently on hold, Phase III-Improvements to the south Plaza area will include areas for an outdoor classroom/exhibit area, outdoor extension from the Sprague Gallery space, storage and an entertainment area. The Museum is looking for donors, sponsors and grants to help build a fund for Phase III improvements. For more information on how to support the Museum’s plans and operations please contact Marcia Hart at director@cooshistory.org. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

