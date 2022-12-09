Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Coos County Historical Announces Museum Waterfront Improvements, Dec. 13
The Coos County Historical Society is excited to announce the completion of Phase II of its waterfront property improvements. In July 2022, Executive Director, Marcia Hart announced the approval of its Coos Bay Urban Renewal Grant request for Phase II of the multi-phased project, to improve the Museum’s exterior space. The Museum’s grant request included costs for the construction of the boardwalk, which extends the concrete walkway from Coos Bay Village to the southern edge of the property; an ADA compliant slope near the front and back edges of the Museum, and an ADA ramp with stairs to connect to the Coos Bay Village walkway/Pier area to the north. Legendary Enterprises completed the work and the walkway is now open to the public to enjoy. In the fall of 2021, the Coos History Museum received a grant from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation for Phase I improvements to include a new reader board monument sign at the entrance along Front and Greenwood Streets, landscape design work for improvements around the Alonzo Tucker Memorial and recycle areas to include new seating areas, restriping the parking lot and painting the Museum. The monument sign is currently under construction through local sign company, Art Signs and is scheduled to be installed later this month. Work will continue on landscaping and seating areas once additional funding is secured. Currently on hold, Phase III-Improvements to the south Plaza area will include areas for an outdoor classroom/exhibit area, outdoor extension from the Sprague Gallery space, storage and an entertainment area. The Museum is looking for donors, sponsors and grants to help build a fund for Phase III improvements. For more information on how to support the Museum’s plans and operations please contact Marcia Hart at director@cooshistory.org. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
oregontoday.net
Workshop on Mental Health & Seasonal Depression, Dec. 13
NBPL release – On Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library will be partnering with Waterfall Community Health Center to offer the workshop Winter Blues. This educational workshop will be led by Kayln Clinkenbeard who is a certified community health worker at Waterfall and is trained as an OPAL coach for Coos County. Kayln will be discussing OPAL: Options for People to Address Loneliness and teaching techniques for identifying and responding to the signs of seasonal depression. Because of the nature of the Winter Blues program, the NBPL will also be offering time after the program for individuals to talk privately to Kayln and set up an appointment or ask brief questions. Please join us for this event because seasonal depression is serious and should not be ignored. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Airport District Commission, Dec. 12
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Prep Sports, Dec. 13
Marshfield will host Siuslaw in a non-league prep basketball doubleheader at the Pirate Palace, Coos Bay, Tuesday. The MHS girls JV will play the Siuslaw varsity at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity game. North Bend’s basketball teams will travel to Brookings-Harbor Tuesday. Bulldog girls first at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ varsity.
oregontoday.net
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged strangulation following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 1800 block of Southeast Giles Street. Officers learned the 26-year old had allegedly chocked the victim while she was lying on the ground in the garage. The victim claimed that she couldn’t breathe or scream for help when he had his hand on her throat and was afraid for her life.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
KATU.com
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER EARLY MORNING CHASE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a chase early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 2:00 a.m. officers knew that the 33-year old had a warrant for his arrest. They snuck up a hill to his camp near the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent and found him outside his tent.
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kqennewsradio.com
VEHICLE SHEERS OFF POWER POLE, CAUSES OTHER DAMAGE
A vehicle sheered off a power pole and caused other damage during an accident Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. It left the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lane, and left the roadway off the west lane’s shoulder. It impacted the first power pole which fell on a chain link fence and pulled down an adjoining pole on the fence as well.
