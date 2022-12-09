Read full article on original website
Related
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
What the Heck Is a New Edge Mustang?
The New Edge Ford Mustang paved the way for the S197, S550, and even the newest S650 Ford Mustang. The late SN-95 had special editions and even a racing special edition. The post What the Heck Is a New Edge Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Huge Thing the Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer
The 2023 Honda CR-V is impressive with its redesign. However, unlike the 2023 Toyota RAV4, it doesn’t offer a plug-in hybrid model. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Huge Thing the Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Reasons the 2023 Honda CR-V Is One You Need to Consider
Looking for your next vehicle can be difficult. Here are 6 reasons the 2023 Honda CR-V is one you need to consider. The post 6 Reasons the 2023 Honda CR-V Is One You Need to Consider appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best MidSize Third-Row SUVs According to Car and Driver
Choosing the right vehicle can be difficult when there are so many great choices. Here are 3 of the best mid-size third-row SUVs. The post 3 of the Best MidSize Third-Row SUVs According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Ford Performance Unleashes Megazilla Crate Engine On Crowd
A major vehicle manufacturer rarely releases a new engine line. In most cases, the manufacturer will stick through several generations and iterations of an engine that is known to perform. One such example is the 5.0-liter Coyote which is now entering its fourth generation in the S650 Mustang. However, Ford Motor Company made a big splash when it decided to build a 7.3-liter gas engine meant for the modern F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks. The old 6.2-liter Boss engine was on its way to being fully retired and the truck needed something with a bit more power and modern machining backing it.
4 Advantages of 2023 Mazda3 Over Toyota Corolla
Previously, we highlighted the strengths of the 2023 Toyota Corolla over the 2023 Mazda3, but now we showcase the advantages of the Mazda3. The post 4 Advantages of 2023 Mazda3 Over Toyota Corolla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Suzuki Announces Pricing For The New V-Strom 800DE In Italy
Even before it was officially revealed at EICMA 2022, it was already known that Suzuki was revamping its V-twin-powered range of middleweight bikes by doing away completely with the V-twin engine, and going for a more compact and economical parallel-twin engine, as all other manufacturers had done in the last. At last, when EICMA finally rolled around, we were introduced to the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S adventure and naked bikes.
The 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce Actually Brings Sporty Appeal
Will you stand out in a crowd of luxury SUVs if you drive the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce? Absolutely. The post The 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce Actually Brings Sporty Appeal appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Buick Encore GX?
Find out how much a fully loaded version of the 2023 Buick Encore GX costs. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Buick Encore GX? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: BluePrint Engines Bringing Improved LS Block To Market
Anytime a void appears in the automotive industry, it doesn’t take long for someone to step in and allow the industry to continue moving forward. One such area that we’ve seen struggle is engine block supply. Engine builders have scrambled over the last year or two to procure various parts, with blocks being one of the hardest-to-get components. While GM is shrinking its LS offerings and aftermarket manufacturers are increasing long back order lists, BluePrint Engines decided to solve the supply issue for themselves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low “Sandy” Release Date Revealed
The Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low is finally almost here. One of the collaborations that fans have been waiting on this year is the Ebay x Nike SB Dunk Low. This is a shoe that is meant to pay homage to the old collaboration from 2003. Of course, this was an incredibly limited offering at the time, with some astronomical prices attached to it.
torquenews.com
Goodyear Introduces Two New Tires To Its Wrangler Line
Goodyear has two new Wrangler tires heading into 2023 that owners of Trucks and SUVs should take note of. Goodyear has two new Wrangler Tire models just coming to market. The new Wrangler Workhorse HT tire from Goodyear is engineered to deliver dependable all-season traction. Goodyear says that the Wrangler Workhorse HT provides a smooth, confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile through snow, rain, sleet, or shine.
hypebeast.com
Release Info for the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Collection
Collaborative projects continue to remain a strong point for its business, and in 2022, the brand further built contributed to its legacy alongside Stüssy with multiple projects. After banding together to produce Air Force 1 Mid capsule Air Max 2015 capsules, the two are set to close out 2022 with a.
Chevrolet’s New Commercial Is After Your Heart
Cars are more than just A to B machines, this ad shows that Chevy understands that. Brands like GM, more specifically Chevrolet, have had a bit of a reputation for touching the hearts of enthusiasts everywhere since the early days of automotive production. Some of their vintage cars can be regarded as icons of American automotive history. They know this, at least you would think they have to to be able to make good use of their connection to the audience base. Well, a recent commercial aired by Chevy shows very well that the marketing team understands the real cultural significance of their cars.
3 Things to Love About the New 2023 Honda CR-V
Find out what things are easy to love about the new 2023 Honda CR-V compact crossover. The post 3 Things to Love About the New 2023 Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ram Might Be Late To The EV Party, But The 2024 Ram Revolution Will Stir The Market Like No Other
Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!
