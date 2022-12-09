Read full article on original website
Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary
Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back. A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.” They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will...
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Kate Middleton And Prince William's Friends Are "Sickened" By Their Inclusion In The 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer
After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, they went ahead and released a very dramatic trailer yesterday, and apparently people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Though, like, when are they not?. Royal expert Richard...
Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch
A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Meghan Markle's Relationship With Prince William, Kate Middleton Was 'Cool' From the Start: Royal Expert Says
Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton has never been an easy one. In fact, royal expert Katie Nicholl says her relationship with the senior royals was "cool from the start." Nicholl spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier following the release of Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries,...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton and Prince William Want to Appear ‘Strong’
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since 2011. One body language expert says the Prince and Princess of Wales want to appear 'strong.'
Prince Harry Claims Royal Family Planted Stories About Meghan Markle in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer: ‘There’s a Hierarchy’
They promise to tell the truth — the "full" truth. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinted that they will tell their "full" story in their highly anticipated Netflix documentary. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" the Duke of Sussex, 38, says in the first moments of […]
Prince William, Kate Middleton Confident Not To Be Overshadowed By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their way to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday, December 2. The royal couple's tour will start on Wednesday, November 30, so will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overshadow them?
Prince William And Prince Harry Show Heartwarming Display Of Unity Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Drama
Royal family walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Procession from Buckingham Palace Royal family walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Procession from Buckingham Palace. Most of the royal-related headlines this month have been dominated by the explosive first-look trailers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docu-series,...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family
The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Prince Harry: royals didn’t understand risk to Meghan of racial attacks
Duke and Duchess of Sussex say in Netflix series that media was ‘destroying us’ for calling out racism
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Declaring War Against Royal Family? Sussexes Targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds with the royal family. A new report claimed that they are declaring war and targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Targeting Prince William And Kate Middleton In Second Trailer Of Netflix Documentary?. This week, Netflix dropped...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Would Only ‘Dampen’ the Royal Family’s Plans Going to Sandringham for Christmas
According to an expert, the royal family wants Christmas at Sandringham to be 'positive' and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending 'would most certainly dampen that.'
Prince Harry worried Meghan Markle would end up like Princess Diana: new trailer
Prince Harry feared “history would repeat itself” when Meghan Markle married into the royal family. In a new trailer for Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” the Duke of Sussex explains the history of bad treatment against women who enter The Firm. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says as footage of his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as tabloid covers, display on screen. “I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Markle adds. “I was terrified,” Harry responds. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” The streaming service confirmed the highly anticipated...
Public opinion suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries fell short of the mark
Netflix series does not (yet) deliver what was promised. The much anticipated Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on Thursday and pubic opinion suggests it fell short of what had been anticipated. There were 2.4 million viewers who tuned but anyone expecting more of what the couple shared during the interview with Oprah Winfrey found themselves disappointed. The couple did not say anything harsh about members of the royal family in the first 3 episodes but that could come in episodes 4, 5, and 6.
