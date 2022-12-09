ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary

Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back. A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.” They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will...
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
TheDailyBeast

Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie

A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
Us Weekly

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Page Six

Prince Harry worried Meghan Markle would end up like Princess Diana: new trailer

Prince Harry feared “history would repeat itself” when Meghan Markle married into the royal family. In a new trailer for Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” the Duke of Sussex explains the history of bad treatment against women who enter The Firm. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says as footage of his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as tabloid covers, display on screen. “I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Markle adds. “I was terrified,” Harry responds. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.” The streaming service confirmed the highly anticipated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Public opinion suggests Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries fell short of the mark

Netflix series does not (yet) deliver what was promised. The much anticipated Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on Thursday and pubic opinion suggests it fell short of what had been anticipated. There were 2.4 million viewers who tuned but anyone expecting more of what the couple shared during the interview with Oprah Winfrey found themselves disappointed. The couple did not say anything harsh about members of the royal family in the first 3 episodes but that could come in episodes 4, 5, and 6.
The Independent

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

