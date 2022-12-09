ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Rundown: Home Visits

By Mason Smith
There is still one more game to be played this season, but Nick Saban has some recruiting duties to take care of in the meantime.

It's that time of year again.

The time where the regular season has ended, conference champions have been decided and all that's left to do on the field is compete in the College Football Playoff (that's the case for four teams) or prepare for a bowl game.

Off the field, however, is where programs make the annual home visits to recruits, mostly ones that have committed, but some that are undecided or even aligned with other programs.

The photos are a little comical as most coaches - like Nick Saban standing next to offensive line commit Wilkin Formby - are dwarfed by the size 18-year-old young men who are still in high school. And there's no secret as to why the coaches are visiting, although to be fair, part of it is because they genuinely want to see the faces of those joining their respective programs.

Still, in an era where virtual is becoming more a part of our daily routines, and in-home visit means a lot more than a phone call, text or email. It's an effort on the coaches to build or continue a relationship, and there is no doubt the players appreciate that effort.

Granted, Formby is local to Tuscaloosa, and although Saban has the resources to go see recruits in different parts of the country, it's unlikely a cross-country road trip is in the works. That's what you have position coaches for, to assist with that matter. Frankly, it's likely the recruits are more familiar with Holmon Wiggins (Alabama's wide receivers coach) Robert Gillespie (running backs) and Eric Wolford (offensive line) than Saban himself. It's that same logic that helps with yearly recruiting when there are coordinator or even head coaching changes.

Nevertheless, it's still nice for the players to have the head honcho knocking on your front door in a clean blazer and taking a photo. Big picture aside, it's a moment for a player to enjoy, another testament of hard work and reward.

