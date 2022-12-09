Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
PHOTOS: Floats & Faces Of The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade! [GALLERY II]
An annual festive tradition, the Lake Ozark Christmas Parade marched down the Bagnell Dam Strip on Saturday, Dec. 10. From rescued horses to a genuine Griswold tribute, the parade participants were colorful and unique, and the community came out in droves for the afternoon fun. Photos by CarolaPix. To purchase...
POLL: Lake Expo Readers Split Over Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark
On one of the hottest topics at the Lake, LakeExpo.com readers are almost evenly split, according to the results of a recent reader poll. The poll, published by Lake Expo on Dec. 6, asks whether readers think vacation rentals should be legalized in Lake Ozark. As of Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3:00 p.m., with 1,118 votes cast, the vote was split almost exactly down the middle: 554 Yes (49.6%) to 564 No (50.4%).
Lake Ozark Invites Community To Retirement Party For Police Chief Launderville
Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville is retiring — his last day on the job will be Dec. 30 — and the city is hosting a retirement party on Dec. 20. The community is invited to attend the come-and-go event and wish Chief Launderville well, city staff said. The retirement party will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided, and a special presentation is planned at 3 p.m.
Dome Sweet Dome: Unique central Missouri home hits the market
OTTERVILLE, Mo. — An eye-catching dome home in central Missouri looks so sweet it’ll have you thinking about Bundt cake!. Whether you think it looks like a cake pan or an outpost on Mars, this quirky home in Otterville, Missouri, is secluded on over six acres of land, replete with apple, pear, and mulberry trees, as well as a blackberry bush.
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Russ Ballard (January 13, 1968 - December 11, 2022)
Russ Ballard, 54 years of age, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lake Saint Louis. Missouri. Russ was born January 13, 1968 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to the late Vernon & Beverly Ballard. He was partnered by his older brother Mike Ballard throughout life. Russ attended school at Palisade High School in Palisade, Colorado.
Tom Reid (October 26, 1942 - December 8, 2022)
Tom Reid, 80 of Rocky Mount, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Eldon, Missouri. He was born October 26, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of late James N. and Melba P. (Withers) Reid. On November 27, 1962 in Harrison, Arkansas he was united in marriage to Donna (McKinley) Reid who survives of the home.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
Bobby Edward (Pete) Willis (January 27, 1934 - December 11, 2022)
Bobby Edward (Pete) Willis, the son of Joe and Thelma (Pitman) Willis, was born on January 27, 1934, at Jacks Creek Hills, near Macks Creek. He passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side, in Macks Creek on December 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Oscar Willis (August 7, 1953 - December 11, 2022)
On the morning of December 11, 2022, Oscar Willis, 69, of Eldon, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born August 7, 1953, in Sedalia, son of Albert and Carol Willis. He was united in marriage to Laurel Willis on July 16, 2016.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
