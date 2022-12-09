ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: Floats & Faces Of The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade! [GALLERY II]

An annual festive tradition, the Lake Ozark Christmas Parade marched down the Bagnell Dam Strip on Saturday, Dec. 10. From rescued horses to a genuine Griswold tribute, the parade participants were colorful and unique, and the community came out in droves for the afternoon fun. Photos by CarolaPix. To purchase...
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

POLL: Lake Expo Readers Split Over Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark

On one of the hottest topics at the Lake, LakeExpo.com readers are almost evenly split, according to the results of a recent reader poll. The poll, published by Lake Expo on Dec. 6, asks whether readers think vacation rentals should be legalized in Lake Ozark. As of Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3:00 p.m., with 1,118 votes cast, the vote was split almost exactly down the middle: 554 Yes (49.6%) to 564 No (50.4%).
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Ozark Invites Community To Retirement Party For Police Chief Launderville

Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville is retiring — his last day on the job will be Dec. 30 — and the city is hosting a retirement party on Dec. 20. The community is invited to attend the come-and-go event and wish Chief Launderville well, city staff said. The retirement party will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided, and a special presentation is planned at 3 p.m.
LAKE OZARK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Dome Sweet Dome: Unique central Missouri home hits the market

OTTERVILLE, Mo. — An eye-catching dome home in central Missouri looks so sweet it’ll have you thinking about Bundt cake!. Whether you think it looks like a cake pan or an outpost on Mars, this quirky home in Otterville, Missouri, is secluded on over six acres of land, replete with apple, pear, and mulberry trees, as well as a blackberry bush.
OTTERVILLE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Russ Ballard (January 13, 1968 - December 11, 2022)

Russ Ballard, 54 years of age, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lake Saint Louis. Missouri. Russ was born January 13, 1968 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to the late Vernon & Beverly Ballard. He was partnered by his older brother Mike Ballard throughout life. Russ attended school at Palisade High School in Palisade, Colorado.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Tom Reid (October 26, 1942 - December 8, 2022)

Tom Reid, 80 of Rocky Mount, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Eldon, Missouri. He was born October 26, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of late James N. and Melba P. (Withers) Reid. On November 27, 1962 in Harrison, Arkansas he was united in marriage to Donna (McKinley) Reid who survives of the home.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
COLE CAMP, MO
KOMU

Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years

The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Oscar Willis (August 7, 1953 - December 11, 2022)

On the morning of December 11, 2022, Oscar Willis, 69, of Eldon, passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born August 7, 1953, in Sedalia, son of Albert and Carol Willis. He was united in marriage to Laurel Willis on July 16, 2016.
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
truecrimedaily

Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns

LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown

A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy