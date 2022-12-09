Read full article on original website
Related
bpr.org
State and UNC partner on mental health hospital for young people
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with UNC Health to open a 54-bed hospital for children and teens experiencing mental health crises. Across the state's hospitals, an average of more than 250 people wait for behavioral health services in emergency departments every day. That includes more than 50 children and adolescents, according to state data. The average waiting time to get out of the ER is 57 hours.
bpr.org
NC House panel sketches the future of education with broad strokes and few details
After a year of traveling across the state to talk about the future of public education in North Carolina, a special House committee concluded its work Monday with a handful of broad recommendations to the General Assembly. Those recommendations are less a blueprint for reinventing education than a general affirmation...
Comments / 0