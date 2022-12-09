ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State and UNC partner on mental health hospital for young people

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with UNC Health to open a 54-bed hospital for children and teens experiencing mental health crises. Across the state's hospitals, an average of more than 250 people wait for behavioral health services in emergency departments every day. That includes more than 50 children and adolescents, according to state data. The average waiting time to get out of the ER is 57 hours.

