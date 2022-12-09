ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills

A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida officer collapses after possible exposure to fentanyl, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida police officer is recovering after possibly being exposed to fentanyl which is said to have occurred during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Tavares Police Department. After pulling over a vehicle just after midnight, Officer Courtney Bannick said she discovered narcotics on...
TAVARES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison

A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for first degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
MARION COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds

Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
OCALA, FL

