Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills
A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after stealing Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from Belleview store
A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from a store in Belleview. On Thursday, December 8, an MCSO deputy responded to the Dollar General located at 13415 SE 47th Avenue...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in ongoing property dispute after apparently ugly divorce
A Villager has been arrested in an ongoing property dispute after an apparently ugly divorce. Charles Edgar Juhasz, 71, now living in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He is facing felony charges of burglary and theft. Juhasz and his wife...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida officer collapses after possible exposure to fentanyl, police say
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida police officer is recovering after possibly being exposed to fentanyl which is said to have occurred during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Tavares Police Department. After pulling over a vehicle just after midnight, Officer Courtney Bannick said she discovered narcotics on...
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison
A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for first degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
Detectives search for suspect after deadly shooting in DeLand, sheriff’s office says
DELAND, Fla. — A man was found dead overnight on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they received a call to Chipola Avenue around 1:55 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Korey Woulard, 29, lying on the road. Investigators said a DeLand police officer...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman offers $100 to get inmate beaten. 5 men put him in a hospital, Florida cops say
A woman’s elaborate plan to see a Florida inmate suffer ended in her own arrest after investigators learned of a jailhouse “bounty” offered to get the man beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Five other inmates jumped at the $100 reward, resulting in the...
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
click orlando
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
niceville.com
Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds
Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman hit, killed by Orange City police car while crossing road, troopers say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is dead after she was hit by an Orange City Police Department vehicle while crossing a road early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 60-year-old Deltona woman was not using a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle she reportedly...
