The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Ellsworth American
Vehicle off road leads to arrest
BUCKSPORT — A vehicle off the roadway of Bucksmills Road Dec. 9 resulted in the arrest of a local man, according to police. Philip Cotoni, 53, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
wabi.tv
Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
wabi.tv
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
Bangor Man Charged With a Felony for Driving Onto a Parade Route
A Bangor man is facing a Class C felony charge for driving onto a portion of Main Street that was blocked off for the Festival of Lights Parade. Sergeant Jason McAmbley identified the driver as William Wickware, 71. It was just before the start of the Festival of Lights parade in Downtown Bangor on December 4th, when a white van, driven by Wickware, traveled through the blocked-off intersection of Main and Cedar Streets, near the Bangor Police Department.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Nathan T. Brewer, 33, of Nobleboro was issued a summons Dec. 11 for Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, on Maple Ridge Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Ellsworth American
Risk of breach at Branch Lake Dam prompts emergency repairs
ELLSWORTH — City councilors have approved spending up to $27,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for temporary, emergency repairs to Branch Lake Dam. The vote at the Dec. 7 special meeting was 6-1, with Councilor Steve O’Halloran voting against the measure because of the use of ARPA funds.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 15
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies resuscitated a man and woman who had overdosed on opiates and were found unconscious in a vehicle in Tremont Dec. 9. “Both the male and female were resuscitated with Narcan and transported to the emergency room for further medical care,” said Deputy Kyle Kramer.
capecoddaily.com
Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine
CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Rd (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Rt. 166 […] The post Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 15
ELLSWORTH – Officers traveled to Rhode Island to arrest a man wanted in connection with alleged passing of counterfeit bills in Ellsworth earlier this year. “Victor Estrada, 40, of Providence, Rhode Island was wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated forgery Class B and forgery Class C for seven incidents that occurred in Ellsworth during the month of February 2022 were he allegedly used counterfeit money at stores,” said Capt. Shawn Willey. “The total loss value was $700.”
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth American
Four MMA students killed in weekend crash
CASTINE – A single vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on the Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine has claimed the lives of four young people and injured three others, according to Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss. All had been traveling together in a 2013...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police investigating more juvenile vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are investigating additional complaints of juvenile vandalism. On Nov. 29, a local bank reported that their ATM screen had been destroyed, causing significant damage and rendering the machine inoperable, police said in a news release Dec. 10. Through the responding officers' investigation, they identified three...
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
Ellsworth American
Mother of inmate who died by suicide sues county
ELLSWORTH — The mother of a Bucksport man who hung himself in a Hancock County Jail cell two years ago this month has filed a civil rights suit against Hancock County, Sheriff Scott Kane, Jail Administrator Timothy Richardson and the jail staff on duty that day. Tyler Poole, 29,...
