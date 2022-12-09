ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

LkldNow

Polk Public Schools Recognize 39 Presidential Scholars

Polk County Public Schools recently celebrated 39 students as honorees in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and two Lakeland students as the district winners. The U.S. Department of Education initiative recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. Each year, up to 161 students are named Presidential Scholars at the national level. It is considered “one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Stabbed 38 Times By Her Side Dude

Michael Douglas was arrested for murder Friday after he stabbed a woman he was pursuing romantically. The North Port police department say Douglas stabbed the woman 38 times. Back in September officers were called to investigate an apparent murder. When they arrived at the home police found a woman tied up with multiple stab wombs.
NORTH PORT, FL
Bay News 9

Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Kaitlyn Moss, 24 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 71 S near Vandervoort in reference to damaged mailboxes. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 151 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic disturbance. December 6,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

