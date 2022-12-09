Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Polk Public Schools Recognize 39 Presidential Scholars
Polk County Public Schools recently celebrated 39 students as honorees in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and two Lakeland students as the district winners. The U.S. Department of Education initiative recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. Each year, up to 161 students are named Presidential Scholars at the national level. It is considered “one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.”
Lakeland Accident Statistics – What You Need To Know
Florida is the Sunshine State, but it also has a dark side. Car accidents are a danger many people face every day. From texting while driving to drunk driving, there are an untold number of hazards that can lead to you or your beloved getting
Pasco County Sheriff spent over $32,000 trying to suppress videos of inmate abuse
There may be more costs for the county's taxpayers if PCSO has to pay for court fees.
Florida Woman Stabbed 38 Times By Her Side Dude
Michael Douglas was arrested for murder Friday after he stabbed a woman he was pursuing romantically. The North Port police department say Douglas stabbed the woman 38 times. Back in September officers were called to investigate an apparent murder. When they arrived at the home police found a woman tied up with multiple stab wombs.
Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space
LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
Woman killed by gun in drug-littered Sarasota inn
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after police connected him to the death of a woman at a Sarasota Inn. According to a press release, EMS responded to a welfare check at the Cabana Inn when they found two non-responsive people on Dec.12. When they arrived, a...
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Kaitlyn Moss, 24 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 71 S near Vandervoort in reference to damaged mailboxes. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 151 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic disturbance. December 6,...
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
Polk County couple arrested; facing multiple charges for having firearms, PCSO says
Polk County, Fla. — Two people were arrested after having two illegally altered firearms according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The Florida Highway Patrol said they attempted to pull over a blue 1985 Chevrolet truck with no license plate on Kathleen Road near Laurel Woods Lane. Troopers...
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
Lakeland Man Killed In Hit And Run Overnight, Polk County Sheriff Looking For Truck, SUV
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Lakeland man. At around 7:15 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022,
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
Lake Gibson High’s Natalie McSwain Named Polk Teacher of the Year
Natalie McSwain, a Spanish teacher at Lake Gibson High School, was named Polk County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year. “I’m in shock,” said McSwain, 29, when she walked off the stage following the announcement. “I love my students. I love what I teach.”. MIDFLORIDA Credit...
