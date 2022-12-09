Read full article on original website
12.13.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
The Hawks have been well suited to overtime this season, although before last weekend, they hadn’t been in that situation too often. Brett Olson talks about taking on three-on-three overtimes. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Long Time Area Events Director Wubbena Passes
The long-time events director for Grow Cedar Valley passed away this weekend. Bette Wubbena died due to complications after a recent battle with the flu. Wubbena passed away Sunday at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo at age 75. Wubbena served with Grow Cedar Valley, and the predecessor named Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, for 32 years. Services will be Monday morning, December 19th at 11:00 AM, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, December 18, at Locke at Tower Park; and for one hour before services at the funeral home.
One Injured after Pickup Crashes Into Waterloo Building
One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Waterloo Monday morning. A crash first occurred at the intersection of Brookeridge Drive and Kimball Avenue. The pickup truck then lost control, went across the lawn and hit the brick building where Black Hawk County Economic Development is located. No one in the building was injured, but Waterloo Police say the truck driver was treated for minor injuries.
Four Arrested After Cedar Falls Animal Neglect Investigation
Four people have been arrested after 23 animals were rescued from a Cedar Falls home last month. Police charged 34-year-old Thomas Orr, 43-year-old Heather William-Orr, and 46-year-old William Shock with Animal Neglect with injury. 22-year-old Tamara Shock was arrested on animal neglect with injury and two counts of child endangerment. On November 2nd, Cedar Falls Public Safety officers and Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of West 10th Street on an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation, 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were removed from the home due to unsafe conditions.
