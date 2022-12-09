The long-time events director for Grow Cedar Valley passed away this weekend. Bette Wubbena died due to complications after a recent battle with the flu. Wubbena passed away Sunday at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo at age 75. Wubbena served with Grow Cedar Valley, and the predecessor named Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, for 32 years. Services will be Monday morning, December 19th at 11:00 AM, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, December 18, at Locke at Tower Park; and for one hour before services at the funeral home.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO