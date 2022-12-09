ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

CBS Philly

Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday.  The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd's murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City's Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.Supporters of the statue argue it's a symbol of the community's Italian heritage."This is, you know, a true victory, not just for Italian-Americans, this is a true victory for all ethnic groups," George Bochetto, attorney, said.The city released a statement in which they say:We are very disappointed in the Court's ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza.In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Superior Court decides on cocaine dealer's appeal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A man found guilty of repeatedly selling crack cocaine in the Lock Haven area appealed to the Superior Court what he called an "excessive" sentence, but lost that appeal on Friday, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Mikail Handy, 48, of Philadelphia was picked up by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Williamsport in January of 2020. He was the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit investigation that resulted in his arrest for selling crack cocaine, according to a...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WOWK 13 News

Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
ELEANOR, WV
NBC News

The company accused of employing dozens of minors in slaughterhouses on the graveyard shift reaches agreement with the feds

An industrial cleaning company accused by federal investigators of hiring dozens of children to clean slaughterhouses during the graveyard shift has resolved the allegations with the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a federal court filing filed Tuesday morning. As part of the consent order, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Independent

Philadelphia ordered to remove box covering Columbus statue

Philadelphia must remove the plywood box it placed over a statue of Christopher Columbus after 2020 protests over racial injustice, a judge ruled Friday. In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said that if the city disagrees with the “message” the statue sends, it can add its own plaque with what it wants to convey. “More to the point, the City accepted the donation of the Columbus statue in 1876. It has a fiduciary duty to preserve that statue, which it designated an historic object in 2017. The Columbus statue is not City property as is, for example, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Federal transit agency looking into financial issues with a Pa. city’s bus system

WILLIAMSPORT-Add the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to the list of government agencies that is looking into the financial affairs of Williamsport and its transit system. It was revealed Thursday that the FTA has retained Saggar & Rosenberg, a tax and accounting firm in Rockville, Md., to conduct a special review of agreements that resulted in grants to the city and its River Valley Transit Authority.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

