Take a look inside the new $192.7M, 243,000-square-foot U.S. federal courthouse in Harrisburg
It’s been a long time coming. It’s been 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new federal courthouse in Harrisburg. After seven years of selecting a site, followed by six years of waiting for funding...
It’s finally here: Courthouse to open after 19 years of planning, protests and payments
It’s been a long time coming for the new Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse at 1501 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg. It’s been more than 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new courthouse. The...
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
George Tenney III, of Anderson County, received three years in prison for his violent role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The South Carolina man had renounced former President Trump’s false allegations about a fraudulent 2020 election.
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek
Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday. The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd's murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City's Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.Supporters of the statue argue it's a symbol of the community's Italian heritage."This is, you know, a true victory, not just for Italian-Americans, this is a true victory for all ethnic groups," George Bochetto, attorney, said.The city released a statement in which they say:We are very disappointed in the Court's ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza.In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.
Pa. Superior Court decides on cocaine dealer's appeal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A man found guilty of repeatedly selling crack cocaine in the Lock Haven area appealed to the Superior Court what he called an "excessive" sentence, but lost that appeal on Friday, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Mikail Handy, 48, of Philadelphia was picked up by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Williamsport in January of 2020. He was the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit investigation that resulted in his arrest for selling crack cocaine, according to a...
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
Reidsville man who said Trump inspired him to invade Capitol granted leniency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – A Reidsville man who had pleaded guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and asked the court for leniency saw his wish granted on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta for the District of Columbia sentenced Matthew Mark Wood to 3 years of […]
Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
The company accused of employing dozens of minors in slaughterhouses on the graveyard shift reaches agreement with the feds
An industrial cleaning company accused by federal investigators of hiring dozens of children to clean slaughterhouses during the graveyard shift has resolved the allegations with the U.S. Department of Labor, according to a federal court filing filed Tuesday morning. As part of the consent order, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or...
Philadelphia ordered to remove box covering Columbus statue
Philadelphia must remove the plywood box it placed over a statue of Christopher Columbus after 2020 protests over racial injustice, a judge ruled Friday. In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said that if the city disagrees with the “message” the statue sends, it can add its own plaque with what it wants to convey. “More to the point, the City accepted the donation of the Columbus statue in 1876. It has a fiduciary duty to preserve that statue, which it designated an historic object in 2017. The Columbus statue is not City property as is, for example, a...
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
Survivors of last month's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub have testified to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons
Federal transit agency looking into financial issues with a Pa. city’s bus system
WILLIAMSPORT-Add the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to the list of government agencies that is looking into the financial affairs of Williamsport and its transit system. It was revealed Thursday that the FTA has retained Saggar & Rosenberg, a tax and accounting firm in Rockville, Md., to conduct a special review of agreements that resulted in grants to the city and its River Valley Transit Authority.
