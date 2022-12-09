ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store, out on bail

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaOn4_0jdM9jPO00

Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store, out on bail 00:37

HINGHAM -- The driver who crashed into the Apple store in Hingham last month is out on bail. Bradley Rein was released earlier this week, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

One person was killed and twenty others were hurt as a result of the crash.

Rein is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He told investigators he was looking for an eyeglass store at the Derby Street Shops when his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he was unable to stop as he crashed into the store.

A lawsuit representing two injured victims has been filed against Rein, the store property's owner, the developer, and Apple.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
CBS Boston

Acton teenager badly hurt in hit and run is expected to go home soon

BOSTON - The teenager who was badly injured by a hit and run driver in Acton is expected to return home soon. Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been recovering in the hospital since November 2 when he was hit by a driver on Great Road who then took off. Cesar's family says he has undergone a number of surgeries and is expected to leave the hospital within the next couple of weeks. Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges. 
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police officer struck by suspect fleeing drug arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was hit by a suspect’s car during an escape attempt. The incident happened at the intersection of Beach Street and Harrison Avenue as police were investigating a drug crime. The suspect was arrested and facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

22-year-old man accused of stabbing 3 women in Medford

MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges. Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it. But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Death of woman in Stoughton being investigated as a homicide

STOUGHTON -- A woman is dead after an apparent homicide in Stoughton, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office. It happened on Park Street near 5th street Tuesday morning.The 40-year-old woman was found in a building on the property of 743 Park Street. "It was obvious to officers at the time that the person has suffered some significant injuries," said D.A. Michael Morrissey. Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. Morrissey said investigators believe the homicide took place sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Anyone who lives nearby or who was in the area during that time is asked to call Stoughton Police if they saw or heard anything. "This is frankly a shock and it's really unfortunate," one neighbor told WBZ-TV. "I saw about 15 police cruisers and I actually saw the chief walking over so I knew it was serious." No arrests have been made but officials said they believe they are looking for someone who lives in the area. 
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Drugs packaged to look like candy seized in Salem

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSALEM - A major drug bust in Salem sees a haul of black-market THC edibles taken off the street. Police say the products are marketed towards kids. "Look here, you see multiple different types of Skittles that literally say Skittles on them," said Lt. Kristian Hanson, pointing to packaged drugs on a table at the Salem Police Station, "You have packaging for Starbud opposed to Starburst." Salem police say Michael Bradley was essentially operating a dispensary out of his apartment. Neighbors first made the call to the police when they noticed the potential operation. Investigators eventually...
SALEM, MA
ABC6.com

North Attleborough man killed in Interstate 295 crash identified

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the North Attleborough man who was killed in a single-car crash in Smithfield over the weekend. The crash happened on Interstate 295 south just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a Ford Ranger pick up truck drove off the road...
SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

1 found dead in high-rise, suspect captured trying to jump out 12th floor window

BOSTON -- Boston police captured someone after they tried to jump from the window of a 12th-story apartment where another person was found dead Sunday night. Officers responded to 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury around 8 p.m. to do a well-being check on a resident there. They entered the apartment after knocking on the door and not getting a response. According to police, one person was found dead in the apartment. A SWAT team was called when officers heard another person in the apartment. The person allegedly threatened the SWAT team as they tried to de-escalate the situation, said police. At that time, the person jumped out of the window but got caught and was hanging there. SWAT officers went to an 11th-floor apartment and pulled the suspect through the window, police said. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time. It's unclear what charges will be filed against the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979

Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Man dies following crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy