Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season
Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken…
Eagles sign S Anthony Harris, P Brett Kern
The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Anthony Harris and punter Brett Kern to their practice squad on Tuesday.
NFL roundup: Eagles clinch playoff spot with rout of Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff…
Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain.
Brock Purdy, 49ers can clinch NFC West during visit to Seahawks
The NFC West-leading 49ers, who have won six consecutive games, can clinch the division title with a victory against the second-place Seahawks.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota-USA TODAY Sports
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs
With Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the future is bright for the Green Bay Packers' receiver corps, GM Brian Gutekunst said.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Pivotal Saturday division date with QB subplot pits Ravens, Browns
The AFC North appears to be a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are still alive.
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J.…
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley (20) defends during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss multiple games
49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss multiple games
Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
All-Time Green Bay Packers Scoring Leaders
Here are the top 10 players in Green Bay Packers history in scoring, a list led by Mason Crosby.
Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis.
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (right) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at…
