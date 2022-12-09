ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hockomocksports.com

2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview

Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Tufts Daily

Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk

Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
MEDFORD, MA
The Swellesley Report

Racist incident reported at Wellesley High away game

The following memo was shared by Wellesley Public School administrators on Tuesday:. We are writing to inform you of an upsetting incident that occurred over the weekend involving one of our high school student athletes. Following an away game, one of the members of a Wellesley High School team was the target of a racist incident instigated by two students from Medway High School, which was hosting the game.
WELLESLEY, MA
GoLocalProv

WEEI Makes More Cuts—Veteran Mutnansky Is Out

More cuts at WEEI sports radio. Earlier this week, the station announced former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI. Now, it is veteran Mike Mutnansky. He Tweeted on Tuesday night:. Some news - next week will be my...
treksplorer.com

North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Dec. 12

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of...
HOPKINTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy