Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySports
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
hnibnews.com
New Hampshire HS Hockey – Division 2 Team Previews: Dover Ready For Strong Run; Oyster River Has To Reload
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS (23-0-0) Coach: Dan Strabone. The Saints were perfect last season after amassing a 23-0-0 record and knocked off Somersworth-Coe Brown in the semis, 6-2, and toppled Portsmouth in the finals, 7-1, to capture their third state title. The team was solid in all phases of the game...
hockomocksports.com
2022-2023 Hockomock Boys Hockey Preview
Last season is not one to remember for Attleboro. The Bombardiers finished winless and had only eight goals in 18 games. New head coach Gary Warren will hope to find more firepower in front of goal and more depth with three forward lines and three defensive pairings as Attleboro tries to get back into the mix for a tournament berth.
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
The Swellesley Report
Racist incident reported at Wellesley High away game
The following memo was shared by Wellesley Public School administrators on Tuesday:. We are writing to inform you of an upsetting incident that occurred over the weekend involving one of our high school student athletes. Following an away game, one of the members of a Wellesley High School team was the target of a racist incident instigated by two students from Medway High School, which was hosting the game.
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
GoLocalProv
WEEI Makes More Cuts—Veteran Mutnansky Is Out
More cuts at WEEI sports radio. Earlier this week, the station announced former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI. Now, it is veteran Mike Mutnansky. He Tweeted on Tuesday night:. Some news - next week will be my...
9/11 Survivor, Boxford Soccer Star Jen Daly Dies At 48 Of Pancreatic Cancer
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, a Boxford, MA native who has been living in Fair Haven, NJ, died at home …
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
treksplorer.com
North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Dec. 12
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of...
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
CBS Boston
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Boston Area Hot Spot For Chinese, Sichuan Cuisine Closing After 40 Years
A Chinese restaurant popular among locals and college students in the Boston area is shutting down after four decades.Mary Chung Restaurant will be officially closing on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to several social media posts. Patrons have posted pictures of a sign on the door of the restau…
Boston
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
