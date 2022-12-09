ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local dairy farm finds success in online sales

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
Highland County under boil water advisory

The Highland County Water Company issued a boil advisory early Tuesday. St Rt 134 from St Rt 131 to Buford, including Leonard, Whitley, South Baker and Beltz Rds. Anyone in the area who has experienced low or no water pressure should also boil their drinking water until further notice. If...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

