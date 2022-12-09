CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO