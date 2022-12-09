Marcus Mariota apparently did not take his Falcons benching well. The veteran quarterback left the team after head coach Arthur Smith announced Mariota would be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota, 29, was absent from the team’s facility on Monday after Smith informed him of the team’s decision last week. Smith claimed that Mariota was getting a chronic knee condition checked out and he might go on injured reserve. However, there had been no previous mention of the injury. “(The injury) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so … ” Smith said, according to The Athletic....

