Nashville, TN

The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Star CB?

The Washington Commanders are in the fight of their lives to secure a playoff spot. Facing the New York Giants in a flexed Sunday Night Football game, much of the attention is focused on securing a playoff spot. But as we get towards the end of the season, the NFL...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Draft: Antonio Johnson Declares for Draft

One of the better defensive backs in the country, Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. A contemporary defensive back, Johnson defines the role of an Apex defender with equal coverage and run defense skills. A versatile player on the backend, defenses will instantly become...
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Select Yet Another Jones?

Will the New England Patriots' offense spend the next few seasons trying to keep up with the Joneses?. That's certainly what ESPN's Todd McShay believes in his latest 2023 mock draft, placing Georgia tackle Broderick Jones in the Patriots' slot at No, 15 overall. As New England prepares to press forward with the unrelated Mac Jones at quarterback, McShay stresses how important it will be to "keep him upright."
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Peyton Manning details unreal Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Pro Bowl story

The “Manningcast” has become one of the premier destinations for NFL storytime, and Monday’s installment was no different. When speaking with guest Bill Simmons and brother Eli Manning on ESPN’s alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Peyton Manning relayed a past Pro Bowl story involving Bill Belichick’s apparent scheme to get a certain long snapper to bring his then-girlfriend, Pamela Anderson, to the annual NFL showcase in Hawaii. “Another time, he picked David Binn, who was a long snapper, because he was dating Pamela Anderson, and Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii — she didn’t come,...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Marcus Mariota left Falcons after being benched for Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota apparently did not take his Falcons benching well. The veteran quarterback left the team after head coach Arthur Smith announced Mariota would be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota, 29, was absent from the team’s facility on Monday after Smith informed him of the team’s decision last week. Smith claimed that Mariota was getting a chronic knee condition checked out and he might go on injured reserve. However, there had been no previous mention of the injury. “(The injury) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so … ” Smith said, according to The Athletic....
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Report: Steelers Bring Back OLB Ola Adeniyi

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another name to their outside linebacker room, signing Ola Adeniyi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adeniyi returns to the Steelers for a second stint after spending the first three years of his career in Pittsburgh. He leaves the Tennessee Titans, where he played 19 games over the last two seasons, recording 2.5 sacks and 24 tackles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Eddy Pineiro Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Several weeks ago, many began to wonder if Eddy Pineiro would remain as the Carolina Panthers kicker after missing an extra point at the end of regulation against Atlanta and then a field goal attempt in overtime. Those two kicks could have won Carolina the game. In the midst of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule

It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday. For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Bills Third-Down Problems: How to Fix on Offense and Defense?

While a win is a win, and the Buffalo Bills are happy with their 20-12 win over the New York Jets, there still remains areas of potential concern moving forward. Namely, Buffalo's struggles on third down against the Jets, which offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey acknowledged on Monday. “I think a...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report

The Orlando Magic are at least a few years away from contending for the playoffs. Despite being early in a rebuild, the young squad is still talented enough to upset any team, especially the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. Orlando is riding a three-game winning streak thanks to the emergence of rookie...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight

The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’

The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Mike Leach, RIP to a true pirate

Evidently Mike Leach was a big fan of the Apache Indians. He studied them, in addition to pirates, and loved to make notes and inferences about their approach to asymmetrical warfare. It was always strange to me someone based in Lubbock, an hour and half from the Comanche’s stronghold of Palo Duro Canyon, would choose the Apache who were driven from West Texas by the Comanche, for his inspiration on Native American guerrilla tactics.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Dawson’s Sneak: Bills Reveal Truth Behind Knox Trick Plays

The Buffalo Bills' modern offensive endeavors have been so impressive that they don't even need to snap the ball to make game-changing plays. Buffalo's crucial 20-12 win over the New York Jets was relatively light on scoring but the Bills (10-3) managed to plow through on a Sunday sieged by Western New York snow showers. Facing the possibility of their first scoreless first half since October 2019, the Bills resorted to apparent desperation by going for it on a 1-yard fourth-down at their own 39 in the penultimate minute of the opening half hour.
BUFFALO, NY

