Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Star CB?
The Washington Commanders are in the fight of their lives to secure a playoff spot. Facing the New York Giants in a flexed Sunday Night Football game, much of the attention is focused on securing a playoff spot. But as we get towards the end of the season, the NFL...
2023 NFL Draft: Antonio Johnson Declares for Draft
One of the better defensive backs in the country, Antonio Johnson of Texas A&M, has officially declared for the NFL Draft. A contemporary defensive back, Johnson defines the role of an Apex defender with equal coverage and run defense skills. A versatile player on the backend, defenses will instantly become...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Select Yet Another Jones?
Will the New England Patriots' offense spend the next few seasons trying to keep up with the Joneses?. That's certainly what ESPN's Todd McShay believes in his latest 2023 mock draft, placing Georgia tackle Broderick Jones in the Patriots' slot at No, 15 overall. As New England prepares to press forward with the unrelated Mac Jones at quarterback, McShay stresses how important it will be to "keep him upright."
Peyton Manning details unreal Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Pro Bowl story
The “Manningcast” has become one of the premier destinations for NFL storytime, and Monday’s installment was no different. When speaking with guest Bill Simmons and brother Eli Manning on ESPN’s alternative “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Peyton Manning relayed a past Pro Bowl story involving Bill Belichick’s apparent scheme to get a certain long snapper to bring his then-girlfriend, Pamela Anderson, to the annual NFL showcase in Hawaii. “Another time, he picked David Binn, who was a long snapper, because he was dating Pamela Anderson, and Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii — she didn’t come,...
Marcus Mariota left Falcons after being benched for Desmond Ridder
Marcus Mariota apparently did not take his Falcons benching well. The veteran quarterback left the team after head coach Arthur Smith announced Mariota would be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota, 29, was absent from the team’s facility on Monday after Smith informed him of the team’s decision last week. Smith claimed that Mariota was getting a chronic knee condition checked out and he might go on injured reserve. However, there had been no previous mention of the injury. “(The injury) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so … ” Smith said, according to The Athletic....
Report: Steelers Bring Back OLB Ola Adeniyi
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another name to their outside linebacker room, signing Ola Adeniyi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adeniyi returns to the Steelers for a second stint after spending the first three years of his career in Pittsburgh. He leaves the Tennessee Titans, where he played 19 games over the last two seasons, recording 2.5 sacks and 24 tackles.
Eddy Pineiro Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Several weeks ago, many began to wonder if Eddy Pineiro would remain as the Carolina Panthers kicker after missing an extra point at the end of regulation against Atlanta and then a field goal attempt in overtime. Those two kicks could have won Carolina the game. In the midst of...
Colts: 4 Most Exciting Opponents Remaining On Schedule
It’s officially Week 15 in the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are on a slate to face the surging Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Saturday. For the remaining four games of the regular season, there are highly talented players that the Colts will need to account for to have any hopes of finishing respectably.
Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital
The Houston Texans started off the season with fourth-quarter leads in each of their first two games. In Week 2, the result was a loss to the Denver Broncos. The week prior, the Texans ended up in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Both results were considered moral victories and...
Bills Third-Down Problems: How to Fix on Offense and Defense?
While a win is a win, and the Buffalo Bills are happy with their 20-12 win over the New York Jets, there still remains areas of potential concern moving forward. Namely, Buffalo's struggles on third down against the Jets, which offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey acknowledged on Monday. “I think a...
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report
The Orlando Magic are at least a few years away from contending for the playoffs. Despite being early in a rebuild, the young squad is still talented enough to upset any team, especially the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. Orlando is riding a three-game winning streak thanks to the emergence of rookie...
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Bulls Tonight
The Chicago Bulls are considered underdogs as they enter Sunday evening's game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, do not let Chicago's losing record fool you. Atlanta and Chicago are trending in opposite directions, and the Bulls are well-positioned to win tonight. Below are our five keys to victory for Atlanta.
Changing The MVP Trophy Sparks Logo Debate Between Former Miami Heat Players Norris Cole And Jamal Crawford
The NBA now has names for six postseason awards, led by Michael Jordan's name on the MVP trophy. The change sparked a candid debate between former Miami Heat guard Norris and retired player Jamal Crawford. On Tuesday, Crawford tweeted the league change the logo to the late Kobe Bryant. The logo is now Hall of Famer Jerry West.
Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’
The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
Mike Leach, RIP to a true pirate
Evidently Mike Leach was a big fan of the Apache Indians. He studied them, in addition to pirates, and loved to make notes and inferences about their approach to asymmetrical warfare. It was always strange to me someone based in Lubbock, an hour and half from the Comanche’s stronghold of Palo Duro Canyon, would choose the Apache who were driven from West Texas by the Comanche, for his inspiration on Native American guerrilla tactics.
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks of Long Home Stint Against Heat
For the next seven games, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be at home. This comes directly after a long five-game road trip, so this is much needed for the young team. To kick off this string of games at Paycom Center, the Thunder will host the Miami Heat. Both teams...
Dawson’s Sneak: Bills Reveal Truth Behind Knox Trick Plays
The Buffalo Bills' modern offensive endeavors have been so impressive that they don't even need to snap the ball to make game-changing plays. Buffalo's crucial 20-12 win over the New York Jets was relatively light on scoring but the Bills (10-3) managed to plow through on a Sunday sieged by Western New York snow showers. Facing the possibility of their first scoreless first half since October 2019, the Bills resorted to apparent desperation by going for it on a 1-yard fourth-down at their own 39 in the penultimate minute of the opening half hour.
