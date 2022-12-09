Read full article on original website
Show Buckrail your holiday lights!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you spreading holiday cheer this season by lighting up your house, deck, front yard or a freshly cut Christmas tree from the National Forest?. Share photos of your holiday lights to be featured in a “SNAPPED” on the Buckrail site!. Happy Holidays from...
Little Feat’s Bill Payne shares perspective ahead of Center show
JACKSON, Wyo. — Little Feat is indomitable; the band’s sound, timeless. Collectively, the core sextet transcends boundaries of California rock, New Orleans swamp boogie, earthy rock, greasy funk, folk, jazz, country, gritty blues and beyond. This rich musical gumbo was brilliantly showcased with the 1978 release of a seminal live album, Waiting for Columbus, which touches on songs from all six of the studio albums that Little Feat released between 1971 and 1977. The pioneering band, which formed in 1969, has been celebrating the 45th anniversary of the album with an extended tour. They will take stage this Friday at the Center Theater to a sold out room.
Canadian Brass set to shine in sold out Holiday Concert, presented by GTMF
JACKSON, Wyo. — With an international reputation as the world’s most famous brass group, Canadian Brass will perform for a sold out crowd Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Center for the Arts in downtown Jackson. With music by Bach, Handel and Beethoven, along with holiday classics, to be announced...
Jackson Hole Weather Dec 13-19, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — We are heading into a relatively quiet pattern for the rest of this week, but occasional flurries can be expected from Tuesday through Friday along with a trend toward colder temperatures. Snow chances should increase a bit next week and temperatures will remain colder than average.
Refuge counts four times the average elk for this time of year
JACKSON, Wyo. — A weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge are four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year. “I typically estimate elk, bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, deer...
Meteor shower may be visible over Jackson Hole tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — After sunset but before the moon rises, step outside for a chance to see the Geminids meteor shower which peaks tonight and tomorrow, Dec. 13-14. Usually one of the brightest meteor showers of the year, the Geminids radiate from the northeastern sky, near Gemini although there is no physical association to the constellation, Dr. Samuel Singer, executive director of Wyoming Stargazing told Buckrail this afternoon.
Winter tourism off to a slow start
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter tourism in Jackson Hole is off to a slower start than last year according to lodging occupancy numbers released by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce today. Lodging data from the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce reported and projected decreases in occupancy levels for both...
City of Driggs acquires Bates Road land from the Nature Conservancy
DRIGGS, Idaho — Last week, the City of Driggs purchased a 101-acre parcel of land located on Bates Road just east of the Wastewater Treatment Facility from The Nature Conservancy (TNC). “The City Council was looking out generations into the future when deciding to move forward with this acquisition,”...
TSD 401 to discuss four-day school week
DRIGGS, Idaho — The Teton School District’s (TSD) 401 School Board will meet tonight to discuss the 2023-2024 school calendar and the option of a four-day school week. TSD Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme claimed that a number of other school districts in Idaho have transitioned to this schedule, such as the Weiser and Preston school districts. Woolstenhulme said the chance of anything getting decided tonight is low but expects a productive discussion and a decision is more likely to be made come January or February.
