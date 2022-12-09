JACKSON, Wyo. — Little Feat is indomitable; the band’s sound, timeless. Collectively, the core sextet transcends boundaries of California rock, New Orleans swamp boogie, earthy rock, greasy funk, folk, jazz, country, gritty blues and beyond. This rich musical gumbo was brilliantly showcased with the 1978 release of a seminal live album, Waiting for Columbus, which touches on songs from all six of the studio albums that Little Feat released between 1971 and 1977. The pioneering band, which formed in 1969, has been celebrating the 45th anniversary of the album with an extended tour. They will take stage this Friday at the Center Theater to a sold out room.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO