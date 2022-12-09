School Board updating policies for suicide prevention, parent access to information

Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Nonprofit Spotlight: New Life Medical Service Dogs providing a ‘lifeline’ to people with disabilities
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
suncoastnews.com
Sign of the times for Hernando County School Board
BROOKSVILLE — The election might be over and School Board members are saying they want to work together as a team, but old battles came to the fore on Nov. 22 at the reorganization meeting. In the rough and tumble of politics, papering over the county with signs is...
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
Citrus County Chronicle
County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4
County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Board needs to commit to universal garbage
My wish for the New Year would be for the newly elected county commission to commit to and negotiate universal garbage pickup in Citrus County. I am tired of three different garbage trucks a day -- different carriers and different pickups, i.e. garbage, recycle and yard waste -- traipsing down my very short street in Homosassa. That creates more exhaust fumes and wear and tear on our street and is downright stupid.
Pasco County Sheriff spent over $32,000 trying to suppress videos of inmate abuse
There may be more costs for the county's taxpayers if PCSO has to pay for court fees.
Citrus County Chronicle
County to tackle lack of affordable housing
Government and business leaders have long said Citrus County needs more affordable housing for working class families.
villages-news.com
Fines to be levied if HUD properties not cleaned up in The Villages
Three HUD properties were found in violation last week by The Village Center Community Development District and ordered to be brought into compliance with Community Standards. Three of the four owners are deceased and the VCCDD ordered that the violations at all three homes must be corrected in seven days.
villages-news.com
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
niceville.com
Ocala man facing charges for alleged fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds
Florida – An Ocala man has been indicted for fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Henry Troy Wade, 45, of Ocala, has been charged with six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.
ocala-news.com
UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala
Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners to decide bitterly contested rezoning issue near Royal
A controversial plan to rezone hundreds of acres of farmland for industrial use near the historic black community of Royal is back before Sumter County commissioners for final action after review by state agencies. Commissioners will consider a scaled-back version of the plan at their meeting Tuesday night at the...
suncoastnews.com
Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
Citrus County Chronicle
Guest Column: 2022 was big year for Dunnellon volunteers
It’s been a busy and productive year for the volunteers of Dunnellon. Our city is looking better and better each month. It has been truly gratifying and inspiring to see citizens come together and accomplish a common goal. Getting to know and spend time with each other is an extra bonus. Each one of our volunteers brings their wisdom, life experience and work ethic with them to this group. Those qualities are priceless!
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
fox13news.com
Hernando County deputies arrest suspected drug dealer
Hernando deputies arrested a man they believe sold fentanyl in the Highland community. They said they seized five pounds of the opioid in one bust.
