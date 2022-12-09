Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Dying Light 2's Official Modding Tools Are Now Available In A Free DLC
As part of a free Dying Light 2 update, PC players can now create and share their own maps. The beta developer tools are a collaboration between dev Techland and mod.io, a company that helps studios incorporate player-made mods and content into games. This comes after Techland confirmed that it...
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy's PS4, Xbox One, And Switch Versions Get 2023 Release Dates
The upcoming Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, won't come to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch at the same time as the other editions. The game's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC editions are on track to launch on February 10, 2023, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions are coming April 4, 2023.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Could Finally Be Coming To Switch And PS4
More classic Final Fantasy games could be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 soon, as ESRB ratings for Final Fantasy I through VI have appeared online. Spotted on Reddit and screen-capped before the ESRB removed those console details, the Final Fantasy remasters have so far only been available on PC via Steam and mobile devices.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Infinity - Everything We Know About Ubisoft's Game Hub
Assassin's Creed Infinity is an upcoming multiple-games-in-one-package service hub. It's notably not an actual game, but a portal through which players can enjoy multiple Assassin's Creed experiences. Frankly, it sounds a lot like Netflix or Xbox Games Pass, but solely for Assassin's Creed. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Infinity.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Gamespot
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update - Cross-Saves And Cross-Progression Explained
From December 14, any player that owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be treated with a free, next-generation update. This update gives players access to improved graphics as well new quests, cosmetics, and more, all for free if you already own the game. Those who do not own the game will be able to buy The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, which includes the next-gen update as well as both of the game's narrative expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In addition to all of that content, developer CD Projekt RED has also implemented a new online feature in The Witcher 3. This feature gives players access to cross-progression and cross-saves. Essentially, this means that players will be able to access their Witcher 3 saves on different platforms from the one they initially played on. Below, you can see exactly how to take advantage of the new cross-save system in The Witcher 3.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Preorders Are Live - Multiple Editions And Bonuses Available
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Blizzard recently announced Diablo IV launches on June 6, 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and preorders for the upcoming multiplayer action RPG are now open at various retailers. Players can preorder the game in one of three versions, including a standard edition that’s available physically or digitally, a Digital Deluxe edition that includes unique in-game items, and an Ultimate Edition with even more bonus content. There are also additional preorder bonuses depending on which version you pre-purchase.
Gamespot
Epic Games Shutting Down Online Servers For Rock Band, Unreal Tournament, And More
Epic Games has announced that it will be shutting down online services for a selection of its older titles. Epic Games did share that Unreal Tournament 3 X would be coming back completely free, but it had a lot of bad news, as well. A number Epic's older titles will be losing their online services and servers, as the company moves "to solely support Epic Online Services with its unified friends system, voice chat features, parental controls, and parental verification features."
Gamespot
Save Big On The Xbox Series S And Get A Free Controller
There's still time to get a fantastic gift for Christmas, especially if you're looking to upgrade your gaming experience to more current-gen specs. Over at Best Buy, you can grab an Xbox Series S console with a free controller for only $250, saving $50 off the usual retail price of Microsoft's superb entry-level gaming machine.
Diablo 4: Everything we know about Blizzard's 2023 sequel
Details on the Diablo 4 release date, beta, and everything else
Gamespot
Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News
Microsoft is trying to sweeten the deal with PlayStation to get its Activision-Blizzard Deal through by allowing its competitor to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus if the megablockbuster franchise were to fall under its purview. This news from Bloomberg comes after the acquisition has hit several major roadblocks,...
Gamespot
Save Big On Sonic Frontiers For Switch, PlayStation, And Xbox
Sonic's return to the mainstream has been fantastic over the last couple of years, and with the momentum of two successful feature films behind the blue blur, Sega's iconic mascot hit the ground running in Sonic Frontiers recently. While it's a game that definitely has room for improvement, the flaws can easily be overlooked when you dig into what makes Sonic Frontiers special.
Gamespot
The Witcher 3's Big New-Gen Update Is Broken, Causing Crashes And Performance Issues
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is finally here on both PC and consoles, but not everyone is having a good time with it. It seems that the PC version of the update is causing significant issues for players, including wobbly frame rates, strange HUD glitches, and outright crashes at times.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Super Cheap Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is back on sale for its Black Friday price right now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy and GameStop. For just $30, you can get one of the best PS5 exclusives around. With the holidays right around the corner, this action-platformer would make for a tremendous gift for the PlayStation fan in your life.
Gamespot
Lost Ark Wreck The Halls Update Adds Summoner Class And Cracks Down On Bots
Lost Ark's Wreck the Halls update is coming December 14, adding the Summoner advanced class alongside new raids and even more trade restrictions for new players in an effort to combat the game's botting problem. The Summoner is the latest Mage advanced class, and as their name implies, they have...
Gamespot
The Nintendo Switch Year In Review Returns For 2022
This year's Nintendo Switch year-in-review stats are officially up, so you can log into the Nintendo official website and see just how much time you spent catching them all. You can access the stats simply by logging in to your Nintendo Online account on the official website page, which is also linked in the tweet below.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Comments / 0