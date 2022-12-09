Read full article on original website
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state's property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Palm Beach Post. December 7, 2022. Editorial: Mass killings aren’t over; Keep pressing on gun safety.
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living...
State steers $25 million to building recovery after Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an issue for thousands of displaced residents. The federal government has dispersed $3.1 billion so far in response to Hurricane Ian, Federal Emergency Management Agency Federal Coordinating Officer Thomas McCool said Friday.
3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three reporters from a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing an interview conducted by their company president with a former coal executive who was convicted of a safety violation in connection with the worst U.S. mine disaster in decades.
Trial starts: Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker may be unfit to hold office because he’s a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has either advocated for or engaged in concrete action to overthrow the U.S. government, a lawyer said Tuesday in opening arguments for a case against state Rep. David Eastman.
Puerto Rican salsa singer "Lalo" Rodríguez dies at 64
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican salsa singer and musician “Lalo” Rodríguez was found dead Tuesday at a public housing project in the U.S. territory, according to police. He was 64. Police said that while there were no visible signs of violence on his...
