Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Marcus Mariota to undergo knee surgery
The Falcons’ swiftly changing Marcus Mariota situation will now include a knee surgery. The recently displaced starter will be shut down due to a knee operation, Arthur Smith said Wednesday (via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, on Twitter). This surgery will take place next week, and Smith confirmed Atlanta’s...
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffers broken wrist
Hendrickson currently leads the team in both sacks and quarterback hits with six and 22, respectively. Hendrickson combines with starting defensive end Sam Hubbard to form one the league’s more pressuring duos. Between the two, they total 11.5 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. While Hendrickson’s...
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton
The 33-year-old had a workout earlier Monday, and it has produced a one-year deal, per a team announcement. The move will provide the Cowboys with an experienced pass-catcher on, presumably, a low-cost pact which will leave them with financial flexibility for any further signings. Hilton had spent his entire 10-year...
Vikings DC Ed Donatell to remain defensive play-caller
Sunday marked the continuation of a troubling streak for the Vikings on the defensive side of the ball, but it will not be enough to warrant a significant change on the sidelines. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will retain play-calling duties despite the unit’s struggles....
Eagles designate TE Dallas Goedert for return
Seeing their pass offense take a substantial leap this season, the Eagles are gearing up to have another of Jalen Hurts' weapons back soon. They designated Dallas Goedert for return from IR on Wednesday morning. Goedert has been down with a shoulder injury since Week 10. Missing four games, the...
Eagles to sign P Brett Kern; P Arryn Siposs expected to miss time
Brett Kern will have an opportunity to begin his 15th NFL season soon. After a Monday workout, the Eagles are signing the veteran punter, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Eagles had a need at punter, with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, on Twitter) due to a lower-leg injury sustained when the Giants blocked a first-half punt. Week 15 stands to be Siposs’ first missed NFL game.
Clemson DE Myles Murphy to enter draft, skip Orange Bowl
Clemson has seen four of its defensive line standouts become first-round picks (Shaq Lawson, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins) in recent years, with others (Grady Jarrett, D.J. Reader, Andre Branch) becoming long-term starters after being chosen outside of Round 1. More Tigers D-linemen are likely to be taken in next year’s first round.
Falcons activate OL Elijah Wilkinson from IR, designate OL Matt Hennessy for return
Still in the mix for their first NFC South title since 2016, the Falcons made some moves on offense Monday. Multiple offensive linemen are moving back into the picture for the run-oriented squad. The Falcons activated Elijah Wilkinson from IR and designated Matt Hennessy for return. Even after Wilkinson’s activation,...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team after benching, unclear if he'll return
Desmond Ridder will be under center for the Falcons going forward, especially considering news that quarterback Marcus Mariota was eyeing a potential IR trip. However, there’s more to Mariota’s rapidly declining role in Atlanta. Coach Arthur Smith revealed Tuesday that Mariota has left the team to have his...
Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR
Washington had until Wednesday to do so or Wentz would have been ineligible to return this season. The news comes as little surprise given the timing of the Commanders’ decision to designate him for return, but will do little with respect to the team’s pecking order under center. Wentz will dress as the backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Giants.
Mike Vrabel was not included in decision to fire former GM Jon Robinson
Mike Vrabel stands to inherit more decision-making power with the Titans going forward, with seven-year GM Jon Robinson now out of the picture. Vrabel and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden are running the show presently. But the fifth-year coach insists he was not part of the process that led...
Titans waive linebackers Ola Adeniyi, Joe Schobert
Adeniyi joined the Titans prior to the 2021 campaign. During his first season in Tennessee, the linebacker collected 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a role on both defense and special teams. After re-signing with the organization this past offseason, the 25-year-old got into two games before being sidelined...
49ers expect WR Deebo Samuel to return in regular season
Deebo Samuel will miss time for the 49ers, and an update Monday indicated the 2021 All-Pro is dealing with multiple injuries. But the team is expecting him to come back before the regular season ends. The recently extended wideout/running back moonlighter suffered an MCL sprain and a sprained ankle, Matt...
Texans RB Dameon Pierce expected to miss time
Pierce went down with a high ankle sprain, as detailed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The injury is believed to be relatively mild, which could shorten his recovery time. Wilson reports that Pierce could miss one or two games, which would of course constitute a significant portion of the remaining schedule, but still less than the usual timeframe for high ankle sprains.
Tom Brady reportedly unlikely to play for Buccaneers in 2023
Although Tom Brady has taken steps back this season, the prospect of the unretired superstar again postponing retirement and playing in 2023 is on the table. It is not expected a Brady age-46 season would transpire in Tampa. It is “widely assumed” around the NFL Brady’s Tampa Bay stay is...
Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris
Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
Cardinals waive CB Trayvon Mullen
A full-time starter during much of his Raiders run, Trayvon Mullen could not secure a first-string spot with the Cardinals. The team will move on from the fourth-year cornerback, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Arizona sent a conditional draft choice to Las Vegas for Mullen on cutdown day in...
