Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win

Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Marcus Mariota to undergo knee surgery

The Falcons’ swiftly changing Marcus Mariota situation will now include a knee surgery. The recently displaced starter will be shut down due to a knee operation, Arthur Smith said Wednesday (via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, on Twitter). This surgery will take place next week, and Smith confirmed Atlanta’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffers broken wrist

Hendrickson currently leads the team in both sacks and quarterback hits with six and 22, respectively. Hendrickson combines with starting defensive end Sam Hubbard to form one the league’s more pressuring duos. Between the two, they total 11.5 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. While Hendrickson’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton

The 33-year-old had a workout earlier Monday, and it has produced a one-year deal, per a team announcement. The move will provide the Cowboys with an experienced pass-catcher on, presumably, a low-cost pact which will leave them with financial flexibility for any further signings. Hilton had spent his entire 10-year...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles designate TE Dallas Goedert for return

Seeing their pass offense take a substantial leap this season, the Eagles are gearing up to have another of Jalen Hurts' weapons back soon. They designated Dallas Goedert for return from IR on Wednesday morning. Goedert has been down with a shoulder injury since Week 10. Missing four games, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to sign P Brett Kern; P Arryn Siposs expected to miss time

Brett Kern will have an opportunity to begin his 15th NFL season soon. After a Monday workout, the Eagles are signing the veteran punter, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Eagles had a need at punter, with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, on Twitter) due to a lower-leg injury sustained when the Giants blocked a first-half punt. Week 15 stands to be Siposs’ first missed NFL game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Clemson DE Myles Murphy to enter draft, skip Orange Bowl

Clemson has seen four of its defensive line standouts become first-round picks (Shaq Lawson, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins) in recent years, with others (Grady Jarrett, D.J. Reader, Andre Branch) becoming long-term starters after being chosen outside of Round 1. More Tigers D-linemen are likely to be taken in next year’s first round.
CLEMSON, SC
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR

Washington had until Wednesday to do so or Wentz would have been ineligible to return this season. The news comes as little surprise given the timing of the Commanders’ decision to designate him for return, but will do little with respect to the team’s pecking order under center. Wentz will dress as the backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Giants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Titans waive linebackers Ola Adeniyi, Joe Schobert

Adeniyi joined the Titans prior to the 2021 campaign. During his first season in Tennessee, the linebacker collected 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a role on both defense and special teams. After re-signing with the organization this past offseason, the 25-year-old got into two games before being sidelined...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Texans RB Dameon Pierce expected to miss time

Pierce went down with a high ankle sprain, as detailed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The injury is believed to be relatively mild, which could shorten his recovery time. Wilson reports that Pierce could miss one or two games, which would of course constitute a significant portion of the remaining schedule, but still less than the usual timeframe for high ankle sprains.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris

Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals waive CB Trayvon Mullen

A full-time starter during much of his Raiders run, Trayvon Mullen could not secure a first-string spot with the Cardinals. The team will move on from the fourth-year cornerback, according to NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo. Arizona sent a conditional draft choice to Las Vegas for Mullen on cutdown day in...
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

