FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC man caught on video covered in blood at Walmart helps lead to conviction, solicitor says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is headed to prison for shooting and killing a teen after he was seen on video in Walmart covered in blood and buying cleaning supplies, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Sosa Croft, 22, was convicted by a jury of murder, armed...
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
South Carolina teen who left in her dad's car found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE:Williams was found safe. Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina, are asking you to call 911 if you see a teen who took her father's car. Semjasemja Nella Williams, 15, ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Video above:...
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
Chance meeting with dad at South Carolina gas station leads to son’s $200,000 lottery win
ANDERSON, S.C. — When an Anderson man spotted his dad’s car at a local convenience store and stopped in to say hi, he didn’t know he was in for a surprise, too. At the MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson, the son bought a lottery ticket and won $200,000.
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sybrina Fulton is in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak about moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after the death of her son Trayvon Martin in 2012. Trayvon, 17, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, a neighborhood...
Woman killed during shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
Troopers seek info on fatal Greenville Co. hit-and-run
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in providing important information regarding a hit-and-run in November that left a pedestrian dead.
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
Woman killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday night in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided with...
Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC
Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
