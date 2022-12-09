ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina teen who left in her dad's car found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE:Williams was found safe. Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina, are asking you to call 911 if you see a teen who took her father's car. Semjasemja Nella Williams, 15, ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Video above:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sybrina Fulton is in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak about moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after the death of her son Trayvon Martin in 2012. Trayvon, 17, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, a neighborhood...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday night in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided with...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of shoes given to Greenville County children in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The delivery was so big, members of the Boiling Springs Fire Department were called in to help. Thousands of boxes were delivered to the MT Anderson Support Center in Greenville County Tuesday. Each box contains a new pair of tennis shoes, new socks, a toothbrush and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC

Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
GREENVILLE, SC

