ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwDMn_0jdM5oFX00

Video: Philadelphia police search for four homicide suspects 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects connected to a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia. The murder of a 37-year-old man happened on the evening of Nov. 27 on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street.

The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as Espolito Sanchez .

Police say the four suspects were traveling in a dark-colored 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander. There was another person in the car, but they were not caught on camera. All five fled on Ryan Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police released further details about the suspects. All four can be seen in dark clothes and are estimated to be in their 20s or 30s. One of the suspects has a distinct tattoo on the right side of the neck below the right ear. Further details can be seen in the video below:

Police ask you not to approach them but call 911 instead.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot during Feltonville carjacking, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A search is underway for the suspects that police say shot and robbed a man before driving off with his SUV in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Tuesday night. Philadelphia police are going through surveillance video to try to identify the suspects that carjacked the SUV and shot the driver. Police say the driver is conscious, walking and talking.The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard.When they got there, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot in his back. Police say he pulled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crash involving police vehicle leaves 3 injured in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police vehicle and another car in West Philly left three people injured, including two officers. It happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Media and North 62nd Streets on Wednesday. The two officers inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A third person was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed at around 11:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street on Monday. Investigators say the victim was shot several times at close range. They say the shooting may be drug related.Police have not made any arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police released images of person of interest in Downingtown church vandalism

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information about the vandalism that happened at a church in Chester County  last week.Police released surveillance images of a person of interest Tuesday.They say the vandalism happened over the weekend at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information about the case, call the Downingtown police.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police searching for driver after fatal crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a driver involved in a crash ran from from the scene after a man sitting in the passenger seat of their car was killed.The crash happened just before midnight Monday near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Ave.Officers believe a 29-year-old man was stopped at a red light in a northbound lane of the Boulevard when all of a sudden, his Honda was hit hard from behind by a speeding Kia.They say the driver of the Kia lost control and flipped several times and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overnight fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy