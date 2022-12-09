ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Three from Montana, one from Montana State named All-Americans by The Associated Press

BILLINGS — Three players from the Montana Grizzlies and one from the Montana State Bobcats were named FCS All-Americans by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Griz safety Robby Hauck was a first-team pick, while UM cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach were named to the second team. Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was named a third-team All-American.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana State celebrates life of Sonny Holland

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- "Now is the time, this is the place"--a quote of inspiration repeated many a time during the illustrious coaching career of the recently deceased Sonny Holland, and echoed by speakers at his celebration of life event on Tuesday at Montana State's Strand Union Building. Friends, family members,...
BOZEMAN, MT
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape

No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
BROOKINGS, SD
Z94

The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma

If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
SHIDLER, OK
Newstalk KGVO

Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now

If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation

Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
BOZEMAN, MT
KX News

Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates

(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: December 14 – 7:35 A.M. December 13 – 4:30 P.M. December 13 – 12:30 P.M. December 13 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading is a travel advisory for […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack

As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
MONTANA STATE
Hot 97-5

Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
BISMARCK, ND
NBCMontana

A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy