montanasports.com
Three from Montana, one from Montana State named All-Americans by The Associated Press
BILLINGS — Three players from the Montana Grizzlies and one from the Montana State Bobcats were named FCS All-Americans by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Griz safety Robby Hauck was a first-team pick, while UM cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach were named to the second team. Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was named a third-team All-American.
montanarightnow.com
Montana State celebrates life of Sonny Holland
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- "Now is the time, this is the place"--a quote of inspiration repeated many a time during the illustrious coaching career of the recently deceased Sonny Holland, and echoed by speakers at his celebration of life event on Tuesday at Montana State's Strand Union Building. Friends, family members,...
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma
If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 12, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Latest North Dakota Snowstorm Updates
(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming December snowstorm: December 14 – 7:35 A.M. December 13 – 4:30 P.M. December 13 – 12:30 P.M. December 13 – 11:30 A.M. At 11:30 a.m. road conditions continue to deteriorate and the purple shading is a travel advisory for […]
Flathead Beacon
Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack
As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
NBCMontana
A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Montana AG Says ‘Liberal Lawyers Own the State Supreme Court’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on Monday’s Talk Back show to take calls from KGVO listeners, and one of the first questions referenced the Montana Supreme Court, that Knudsen said is owned by liberal attorneys in the state. Knudsen said the Montana Supreme...
