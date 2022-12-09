Read full article on original website
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
Where is Morocco? Everything to know about African nation ahead of World Cup semifinal
The pride of Africa and the Arabs' inspiration, Morocco announced their nation as a football power at the 2022 World Cup. First they punished world No.2-ranked Belgium and sent them to Doha airport early, topping Group F ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia. Then the Atlas Lions attacked the knockout rounds,...
If McKennie matter didn't convince you Gregg Berhalter is ideal USMNT coach, then Reyna row should
As the United States men’s national team was beginning the most essential competition it would enter in this century, one of its most gifted and accomplished young players on the roster made some choices that ran counter to the best interests of the group. In the always euphemized language of sport, it might have been described as a “team rules violation.”
Julian Alvarez goal from midfield: Argentina star scores on solo run in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez was not meant to be playing this central of a role for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina squad is bursting with attacking talent, with the presence of Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada, and many others around the roster.
Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup
NEW YORK — (AP) — Grant Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel when he was stricken while covering a World Cup match last weekend, according to an autopsy of the well-known American soccer writer. Wahl's wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said Wednesday that an autopsy was conducted by...
Who are France, Mbappe playing today? Opponent, time, kickoff, betting odds and latest news for World Cup semifinal
Looking to claim consecutive World Cup crowns, France remain on track for more glory at Qatar 2022. Les Bleus reached the semifinals after a nervy 2-1 win over England and have been scoring freely at the tournament. With young gun Kylian Mbappe in sensational form, Didier Deschamps' side will take...
Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup
United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
