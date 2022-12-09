ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Russell Wilson On Sunday

Hopefully Russell Wilson is OK. The Denver Broncos starting quarterback hasn't played well this season, but he's not giving up, either. On Sunday, the Broncos starting quarterback took a massive hit, likely causing an injury. Wilson was down on the field for a while before needing help getting off of it.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals

Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
The Comeback

Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson

There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report

The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Matt Patricia Shares Insight Into Postgame Meeting With Vance Joseph

If Matt Patricia was upset over Vance Joseph’s comments last week, he sure is doing a great job of hiding it. Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator, made headlines ahead of Monday night’s matchup in Arizona by remarking on Patricia’s job as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller. Joseph, in a manner some viewed as condescending, said Patricia’s conservative, screen-heavy approach makes sense given his background as a defensive coordinator. The comments clearly annoyed New England head coach Bill Belichick, and likely bothered Patricia, too.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

