FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.
NFL World Praying For Russell Wilson On Sunday
Hopefully Russell Wilson is OK. The Denver Broncos starting quarterback hasn't played well this season, but he's not giving up, either. On Sunday, the Broncos starting quarterback took a massive hit, likely causing an injury. Wilson was down on the field for a while before needing help getting off of it.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals
Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Son Is Following In His Dad’s Footsteps
Tom and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack has big shoes to fill. Many 'Blue Bloods' and NFL fans are curious: Will he play football like his dad?
Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests
Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story
Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
The problem with these 'reports' about Belichick's future being in jeopardy
Some NFL Insiders, such as Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal, are reporting that Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots could be dependent on what happens Monday night against the Cardinals. Please.
What Bill Belichick said after the Patriots beat the Cardinals on Monday Night Football
The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 27-13, on Monday Night Football and now have control of their playoff destiny. The Patriots play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon and will stay out west this week to prepare. Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media folllowing...
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Matt Patricia Shares Insight Into Postgame Meeting With Vance Joseph
If Matt Patricia was upset over Vance Joseph’s comments last week, he sure is doing a great job of hiding it. Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator, made headlines ahead of Monday night’s matchup in Arizona by remarking on Patricia’s job as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller. Joseph, in a manner some viewed as condescending, said Patricia’s conservative, screen-heavy approach makes sense given his background as a defensive coordinator. The comments clearly annoyed New England head coach Bill Belichick, and likely bothered Patricia, too.
