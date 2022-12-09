ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, TX

‘Panicked’ Driver Claimed He Strangled Athena Strand After Accidentally Running Her Over

By Josh Fiallo
 4 days ago
Wise County Sheriff's Office

The FedEx contract driver accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand allegedly told investigators that he strangled her to death out of fear she'd tell her parents that he accidentally hit her with his truck. According to an arrest affidavit released Thursday, Tanner Horner claimed to police that he accidentally backed into Athena on Nov. 30 as she stood in the driveway of her dad’s home in Paradise, Texas. Horner allegedly said he then “panicked” despite her injuries not being serious—and feared getting in trouble, so he coerced the girl into his vehicle and tried to break her neck. Strand eventually died by strangulation, with her body dumped in a nearby pond. The affidavit said that a camera inside Horner’s truck captured him asking Athena her name. Horner, 31, faces charges of with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Watcher717
4d ago

Don't believe he ran her over..let's see what autopsy says..if it was accident he could have explained what happened

Will Cass
3d ago

If he hit the girl as he said why didn't he reach out to the family to get her help. Something amiss here.

