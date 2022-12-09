ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill Police Department hold annual holiday Grinch Run

Help the Cherry Hill Police Department catch the Grinch before he ruins everyone’s holiday fun!. The Grinch will be snooping around Towne Place at Garden State Park to ruin the holiday season on Dec. 16. Please come help chase him down from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Road Runner Sports, and save the holidays. Afterwards, the Cherry Hill Police Department invites you to join us for light refreshments, photos, and some holiday cheer.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County sees surge in cases following Thanksgiving

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing new positive cases of COVID-19. From Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Tuesday, Dec. 6, the county department of health announced 722 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven new COVID-related fatalities. Additionally, there were 169 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 891 for the week.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Morristown Minute

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
94.5 PST

Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73. This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're...
MARLTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
spoonuniversity.com

A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ

Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?

As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Shore News Network

$207,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ – A $207,080 winning lottery ticket has been sold in Camden County, so double-check your tickets. The New Jersey Lottery Commission has reported that one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $207,080 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, December 10, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 10, 29, 31 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Gloucester City Discount Liquors, 139 South Broadway, Gloucester City in Camden County. The post $207,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Camden County appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Police department holds Bike Safety program

Join the Cherry Hill Police Department and Nemours Children’s Health on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. for an injury prevention series on dog safety, bike safety and playground safety at Croft Farm Arts Center, 100 Bortons Mill Road. Using an interactive, oversized book, children will learn bicycle and helmet...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

