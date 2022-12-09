Read full article on original website
Video shows murder suspect following victim prior to deadly stabbing near dumpster
Police were led to his alleged killer, 27-year-old Joshua Billings, five days later after viewing surveillance video of both men and finding blood drops that placed Billing at the crime scene, according to the arrest report.
news3lv.com
Man wanted for business robbery, threating to kill the victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a business robbery. Officials said the robbery took place in the southern Clark County area, where he threatened to kill the victim. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, 6’0...
8newsnow.com
Coroner identifies 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirms that an intoxicated “family member” was driving the car that went out of control, causing a crash that killed two young children and decapitated one of them. The children, both girls, were identified Tuesday as 2-year-old...
Suspect robs casino cage in Henderson, apparently unarmed, before driving away: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of robbing a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort and evading police, officers said Tuesday afternoon. Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the suspect, described as a Black male adult, entered the casino and demanded cash from a cage employee, Henderson police said. “The suspect did […]
news3lv.com
Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
news3lv.com
3 people transported after 6-vehicle crash at Lamb, Bonanza in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in the east Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning, police said in an update. The collision was reported just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on I-15 near Moapa Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a crash on a highway near Moapa Valley, Nevada. The incident happened on December 4, 2022, at around 9 p.m. on the I-15, north of mile marker 104. According to Nevada State Police, a black Chevrolet Van was disabled on...
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
Police look for 73-year-old woman last seen in Spring Valley
Las Vegas police are asking for public assistance in locating 73-year-old Madeline Haferkamp, who was last seen on Nov. 25 in Spring Valley.
Police search for man who robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
Henderson Police are looking for the person who made off with "an undisclosed amount of cash" from the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort.
news3lv.com
Man wanted in connection to commercial robbery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a commercial robbery. On Tuesday, at about 1:42 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery at a business near the 1400 Block of South Rainbow Blvd. Authorities said the suspect entered...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found with trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from blunt-force trauma at a North Las Vegas intersection last week. Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on a report of an injured person at Craig Road and Berg Street, just east of Losee Road, North Las Vegas Police said in a news release.
North valley community mourns lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash
North Las Vegas Police say the two toddlers were not wearing proper restraints when the crash happened Sunday night, near Craig and MLK.
Las Vegas woman stabbed, killed boyfriend after he hit her during argument over infidelity: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend after she said he hit her during an argument about infidelity, according to an arrest report. Rotesha Battle, 47, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend of 20 years, identified by police as […]
District attorney finds no preliminary police criminality in Henderson shooting where 12-year-old died
The Clark County District Attorney's Office has preliminarily determined an officer-involved shooting two years ago, which is also the center of a federal lawsuit, does not involve any criminal act by police.
Man, 79, fatally struck by car while standing next to disabled van on shoulder of I-15: NHP
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 79-year-old man died last week after being hit by a vehicle while standing by his disabled van on I-15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 4, John Fridlund was driving a Chevrolet van that became disabled and pulled onto the right shoulder of the road […]
news3lv.com
Waiter shot during attempted robbery sues Shanghai Plaza, restaurant where it happened
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The waiter shot multiple times last year during a robbery attempt at a Chinatown restaurant is suing the plaza and restaurant where it happened. ChengYan Wang filed suit against U.S. Hui De Real Estate Investment Corp, doing business as Shanghai Plaza, in a complaint dated Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
Car crash leads to arrest of alleged drug-impaired driver in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one person into custody over the weekend after they were found to be impaired following a crash. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at around 6 p.m. near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Road.
news3lv.com
One person killed in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn Road near Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The crash was reported around 11:12 a.m. on Desert Inn Road, west of Valley View Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Evidence at the...
Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with the Dec. 8 death of her boyfriend, according to a Monday news release. Rotesha Battle was found at an apartment in the 0 block of North Pecos Road around 10:45 p.m. after officers received a report of a stabbing, police said. […]
