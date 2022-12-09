ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man wanted for business robbery, threating to kill the victim

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a business robbery. Officials said the robbery took place in the southern Clark County area, where he threatened to kill the victim. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, 6’0...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on I-15 near Moapa Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a crash on a highway near Moapa Valley, Nevada. The incident happened on December 4, 2022, at around 9 p.m. on the I-15, north of mile marker 104. According to Nevada State Police, a black Chevrolet Van was disabled on...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man wanted in connection to commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a commercial robbery. On Tuesday, at about 1:42 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery at a business near the 1400 Block of South Rainbow Blvd. Authorities said the suspect entered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police investigating homicide after man found with trauma at intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after a man was found suffering from blunt-force trauma at a North Las Vegas intersection last week. Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on a report of an injured person at Craig Road and Berg Street, just east of Losee Road, North Las Vegas Police said in a news release.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

