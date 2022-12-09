Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
School choice advocates praise Florida’s top ranking in Parent Power Index
The ranking showed Florida ranked at the top of the nation for personalized learning and access to choice programs. The Florida chapter of the National School Choice Parent Organization (PSO Florida) is celebrating Florida’s top spot on the Parent Power Index, which evaluates states on access to school choice and educational innovation.
floridapolitics.com
Is Florida’s top insurance regulator leaving his job?
David Altmaier did not deny he was leaving his post. As Florida lawmakers meet in a Special Session to revamp the state’s property insurance market, the state’s top insurance regulator may be headed out the door. Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier told members of the Senate Fiscal Policy...
floridapolitics.com
Delegation for 12.13.22: Splashdown — misstep — health risk — banned
The Artemis I mission is complete. The Orion spacecraft that topped the enormous Space Launch System rocket when it launched from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16 successfully splashed down Sunday in the Pacific Ocean. It marked the end of a 16-day round-trip journey to the moon and back. The...
floridapolitics.com
Jim Boyd focuses on fairness for insurance, consumers as Special Session begins
He expects action this week on Florida's highly litigious insurance marketplace. Since his election to the Florida Senate in 2020, Sen. Jim Boyd has tried to reform to Florida’s insurance market. In that time, the situation in many ways has only gotten worse, with carriers continuing to fail. With...
floridapolitics.com
These seven donors each gave Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign more than $1M
From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions.
floridapolitics.com
FAIA praises insurance bills for consumer focus
'Florida's consumers have long paid the price for the excess litigation and fraud in the property insurance market.'. The Florida Association of Insurance Agents on Monday praised proposed legislation to stabilize the property insurance market but cautioned that the effects will not be felt overnight. FAIA, a trade association representing...
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers move forward with bill to hike Citizens’ rates, expand reinsurance bailout
'We cannot leave the consumer behind while we work on stabilizing the market.'. Florida homeowners could soon find it more difficult to sue their insurer, and insurance companies are in line for another $1 billion in reinsurance backed by taxpayers after the Legislature moved forward with a bill designed to stabilize a struggling property insurance industry.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccines and possible fraudulent claims
DeSantis wants the grand jury impaneled for at least one year, possibly 18 months. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the state Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate crimes and wrongdoings the pharmaceutical industry may have committed against the state’s residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor...
floridapolitics.com
Eric Hall returning to Juvenile Justice for Gov. DeSantis’ second term
In his first months at DJJ, the department secured a longtime priority for a pay raise for detention officers and other staff. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Secretary Eric Hall is the latest official returning for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. The Republican Governor announced Hall will return to...
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair
This makes him eligible to run for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, has won election as Lake County Republican Party Chair. He unseated a former ally, and is now eligible to run for state Chair. “Honored to be voted in...
floridapolitics.com
Anna Eskamani files bill to make diaper tax break permanent
Florida would be the 15th state to slash the nappy tax. Legislation exempting diapers from the state’s sales tax for one year won bipartisan support last year. Now, Rep. Anna Eskamani wants the break on nappies made permanent. “As the Ranking Member of the Ways & Means Committee, I...
Comments / 0