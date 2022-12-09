ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say

A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation

EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian struck in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard between Coal Street and Wegmans was closed for a time Tuesday evening because of the crash. Police say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says

Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC Connecticut

Easton Police Say You Shouldn't Send Mail From Your Mailbox Amid Recent Thefts

After several pieces of outgoing mail were found in a storm drain in Easton, police are warning residents not to send mail from your mailbox to prevent it from getting stolen. On Tuesday, police received a report from a resident stating she saw a car pull up to her mailbox and take mail that was waiting to be picked up. Police received a similar call minutes later from another resident, who said they saw a man throw mail into a storm drain.
EASTON, PA

