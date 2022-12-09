Read full article on original website
Related
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say
A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Dump truck on its side closes Route 248 ‘for an extended time,’ police say
A dump truck rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on Route 248 in Northampton County, spilling its load across both lanes. Lehigh Township police about 3:30 p.m. urged motorists to avoid the area of the crash on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, between Walnut and Magnolia drives. “The...
fox29.com
Police looking for man after pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run at Frankford intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say a driver struck him with his vehicle, then fled the scene last month in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say the suspect was speeding when he fatally hit a 36-year-old pedestrian at Frankford and Glenwood avenues and drove off on November 30.
wrnjradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
Pedestrian struck in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard between Coal Street and Wegmans was closed for a time Tuesday evening because of the crash. Police say the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the...
Bucks County Police Chief Investigated Recently-Solved ‘Boy in the Box’ Case Decades Ago
The police chief had an active role in the infamous case.Photo byLower Makefield Police Department. After decades of wondering what would come of an infamous case he investigated, a Bucks County police chief’s involvement is being remembered. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the police chief for the Bensalem Patch.
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says
Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
glensidelocal.com
Philly man arrested for sharing picture of pointed gun at a manned police vehicle
Abington Township police charged Ramil Dyer, 22, of reckless endangerment for pointing a gun at a manned police vehicle in July. Dyer took and shared a photo of himself pointing a semi-automatic pistol at a uniformed Abington police officer inside a marked Abington police vehicle. Police said the officer in the vehicle was unaware a gun was pointed at him.
NYC man arrested transporting 46 pounds of weed in Northampton County, authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Man dies 15 years after crash left him disabled, Lehigh County coroner reports
A 59-year-old Allentown man who was a quadriplegic after a crash in 2007 involving a motorcycle and another vehicle died Friday night at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Craig A. Mittl was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. from complications of quadriplegia due to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
NBC Connecticut
Easton Police Say You Shouldn't Send Mail From Your Mailbox Amid Recent Thefts
After several pieces of outgoing mail were found in a storm drain in Easton, police are warning residents not to send mail from your mailbox to prevent it from getting stolen. On Tuesday, police received a report from a resident stating she saw a car pull up to her mailbox and take mail that was waiting to be picked up. Police received a similar call minutes later from another resident, who said they saw a man throw mail into a storm drain.
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
