ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 4

Jerry Arnett
10d ago

why would they threaten Dr. Schulz? He only does what's necessary or the other Doc's there!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Evansville police continue to investigate officer involved shooting

Evansville Police are continuing to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 on Friday morning. 47 year old Mauricio Cisneros was identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office as the man that was shot. The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was shot after lunging at officers with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Suspect Arrested in the Shooting Death of Knox Co. 2-Year-Old

On Wednesday, 11-09-2022, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased. On 12-16-2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department located Triston Kelley and placed him under arrest. Kelley had an active arrest warrant through Knox County, IN, for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, stemming from this incident.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson woman arrested on kidnapping charge

A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. According to authorities, 48-year-old Tammy Rogers was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Sunday on a $5,000 cash bond. She faces charges of kidnapping of an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. The Sheriff's...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside. Witnesses say 38-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this weekend. On Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a robbery in progress. An employee told police he was robbed at gunpoint and said that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Details released after officer involved shooting in Evansville

EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer involved shooting took the life of one in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. Police say a male called Central Dispatch saying ‘they are killing people’ and refused to answer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Carmi Police offering Christmas surprises to area drivers

Imagine getting pulled over while driving, but instead of a traffic ticket the officers hands you a Christmas gift instead. The Carmi Police Department wanted to give back to the community, so they launched "Operation Christmas Spirit." Carmi officers were able to use a generous donation from Masonic May Lodge...
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed by police in Evansville identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)

Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigate a robbery in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy