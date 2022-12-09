Read full article on original website
Jerry Arnett
10d ago
why would they threaten Dr. Schulz? He only does what's necessary or the other Doc's there!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Evansville police continue to investigate officer involved shooting
Evansville Police are continuing to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 on Friday morning. 47 year old Mauricio Cisneros was identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office as the man that was shot. The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was shot after lunging at officers with...
wamwamfm.com
Suspect Arrested in the Shooting Death of Knox Co. 2-Year-Old
On Wednesday, 11-09-2022, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased. On 12-16-2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department located Triston Kelley and placed him under arrest. Kelley had an active arrest warrant through Knox County, IN, for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, stemming from this incident.
wevv.com
Man arrested on warrant for child molesting in Henderson County, sheriff says
A Henderson County, Kentucky man is behind bars after being picked up on an out-of-state warrant for child molesting, according to authorities. In a news release, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that 31-year-old Jonathan Svare of Reed is the man arrested. According to HCSO, Svare was arrested after Deputies...
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
wevv.com
Henderson woman arrested on kidnapping charge
A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. According to authorities, 48-year-old Tammy Rogers was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Sunday on a $5,000 cash bond. She faces charges of kidnapping of an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. The Sheriff's...
wevv.com
DUI charge dropped against Dubois County woman after fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash
A Dubois County, Indiana woman is no longer facing a felony DUI charge after previously being arrested in connection to a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash. In a news release sent out Monday, the Jasper Police Department explained that prosecutors had dropped the felony OWI charge that 20-year-old Martha Hale of Huntingburg had originally faced.
14news.com
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside. Witnesses say 38-year-old...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday. The man was identified as 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros. VCCO says preliminary autopsy results show Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was...
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this weekend. On Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a robbery in progress. An employee told police he was robbed at gunpoint and said that […]
Details released after officer involved shooting in Evansville
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer involved shooting took the life of one in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. Police say a male called Central Dispatch saying ‘they are killing people’ and refused to answer […]
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
wevv.com
Carmi Police offering Christmas surprises to area drivers
Imagine getting pulled over while driving, but instead of a traffic ticket the officers hands you a Christmas gift instead. The Carmi Police Department wanted to give back to the community, so they launched "Operation Christmas Spirit." Carmi officers were able to use a generous donation from Masonic May Lodge...
Man killed by police in Evansville identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
wevv.com
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
Police investigate a robbery in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot […]
Two men charged in deadly Evansville overdose
(WEHT) - Evansville Police charged a man from Spottsville, Kentucky with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death after an Evansville woman overdosed on fentanyl in October.
